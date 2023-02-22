Discussion paper on next three decades of Australia’s higher education policy made public

The federal government has called for contributions to help shape the Australian Universities Accord, with a 10, 20 and 30-year horizon view.

On Wednesday, education minister Jason Clare issued a statement welcoming input to help the future of the higher education sector. Submissions about the discussion paper will be accepted by the government until April 11.

“We want ideas that can help reshape and reimagine higher education, and set it up for the next decade and beyond,” Clare said.

“This is about creating a sector that meets future skills needs and delivers real opportunity for all Australians regardless of their background.

More than 180 submissions informed the development of the discussion paper prepared by the accord panel and released this week. Members of the panel include education secretary Tony Cook (ex officio), Jenny Macklin, Shermara Wikramanayake, Professor Barney Glover, Professor Larissa Behrendt, Fiona Nash, and chair Professor Mary O’Kane.

O’Kane said while Australia’s universities were very good by world standards, they needed to aim higher if the country wanted to significantly increase the production of new knowledge in areas of national need. The accord would help understand how to bridge the skills gap, she added.

“We want to hear big ideas. Think outside of the box, and beyond the immediate challenges and pressures to 30 years in the future,” O’Kane said.

“Ask yourself, what kind of system does Australia need in 2030, 2040 and 2050, and what can we do to get there together?”

The accord panel will conduct the first broad review of the nation’s higher education system since the 2008 Bradley Review. Its recommendations to the government sector and other stakeholders about the current and future needs of the nation will also include targets for success on the understanding that more than nine in ten new jobs in Australia will require qualifications beyond high school.

More than 40% of 19-year-old Australians enrolled in higher education in 2021, and the number of Australians aged between 25 to 34 with a bachelor-level qualification or higher is now 44.6%, compared with 12% in 1989. This number is also higher than the average for OECD countries, which was 41.5% in 2021.

“[Higher education] evolution may include examining the specialised focus and reach of different institutions, the mix of face-to-face and online or remote activity, and the different combinations of learning opportunities, teaching, research, community partnership and innovation delivered by different providers and combinations of providers,” the discussion paper suggested.

“These challenges require us to ask how the system could evolve over time, whether the current institutional structures, regulation, governance, funding, and outcome measurements are right for the future, and how they could be changed to serve the needs of the Australian community better.”

The review has seven priority areas with a view to meeting Australia’s knowledge and skills needs; access and opportunity; investment and affordability; governance, accountability and community; connections between vocational education and training and higher education systems; quality and sustainability; and delivering new knowledge, innovation and capability.

The panel has been engaging stakeholders with targeted meetings, direct and one-on-one engagements and roundtables since November 2022.

O’Kane urged stakeholders to be bold and lateral with their feedback for the discussion paper.

“Tell us how to enable the system to do this and to do it quickly. Draw on international evidence and individual experiences,” she said.

The government has also released supporting materials about its Job-ready Graduates (JRG) package.

