New leading cause of ‘disease burden’ for Australians aged 65 years and over

Heart problems are no longer the dominant disease affecting Australians over 65, a new Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) report has found.

The AIHW’s latest compendium report pins the loss of almost 230,000 years of healthy life for people aged over 65 in 2022 on dementia.

Institute data analyst Melanie Dunford explained that dementia was an umbrella term for a group of conditions affecting memory, speech, cognition (thought), personality and behaviour.

“It is an increasing cause of disease burden in Australia, largely due to our ageing population but also from declines in burden from other leading causes, such as coronary heart disease,” Dunford said.

“Dementia was responsible for 4.4% of Australia’s disease burden in 2022, which includes both the impact of living with the condition (the non-fatal burden of disease) and dying prematurely (fatal burden),” she said.

When a healthy life is diminished due to injury, illness or premature death, researchers refer to it as the ‘burden of disease’. It is the gold standard of measuring the impact of disease in population health monitoring and gathering evidence to develop health policy and service planning.

According to the new ‘Dementia in Australia’ compendium report, 2022 rates of the disease surpassed 2011 figures by 61%.

In 2020, dementia was recorded as the leading cause of death in Australia, accounting for 9.6% of all deaths.

Within 32 years, the number of Australians living with dementia is expected to double on the 2022 numbers to 849,300.

The newly published Australian Burden of Disease Study 2022, funded by the Department of Health, lists the national estimates for 220 diseases and injuries.

Dunford said the study also shared information about the behaviours and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD), which captured common non-cognitive symptoms of the disease, which include agitation, aggression, insomnia and anxiety. The majority of people experiencing dementia would have at least one type of BPSD as their dementia progressed, she added.

“BPSD can have a significant impact on people with dementia, carers and family, and has been associated with early admission to residential care, increased hospitalisation, distress for carers and reduced functional ability for the person with dementia,” Dunford said, noting that BPSD compounded other hallmarks of the disease such as the deterioration of memory, language and cognition.

The AIHW report found agitation was the most recorded primary behaviour for people referred to BPSD support services from Dementia Support Australia.

Between July 2021 and June 2022, agitation accounted for nearly 35% of referrals to the group, followed by physical aggression (25%), verbal aggression (11%) and anxiety (6.4%).

The institute said more research was needed to understand the full impact and causes of BPSD.

