‘The culture and environment at that time prevented people from asking the questions that they should have asked’: Robodebt’s basis buried by its top lawyer

The top departmental lawyer who inherited oversight of the robodebt disaster just before it legally imploded has laid bare how a culture of fear, denial and silence within the Department of Human Services (DHS) was led from the very top, allowing the illegal scheme to flourish.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, former chief counsel at both DHS and later Services Australia Tim Ffrench told the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme that questions about robodebt and its clearly escalating problems were not viewed kindly even after the illegal shakedown came off the rails.

As Ffrench rose through the ranks to the top legal job in 2019, those above him were being promoted, often sideways, with it becoming clear that robodebt was a time bomb dependent on the ability of government lawyers to keep contestation of its legal basis out of a courtroom, by hook or by crook.