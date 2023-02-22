PM’s focus and ambition for Australia sits with structural changes and revenue growth but Defence bill will dent the budget

Anthony Albanese has vowed his government’s path of nation-building will be led by the principles of “relief, repair and restraint” to set the economy up for the future but that the challenges ahead will mean some less popular measures are prioritised.

The context-setting that kicks off all the big speeches in Canberra was no different for the prime minister’s first National Press Club address for the year: Times are tough and they are going to get tougher. Some difficult decisions would have to be made along the way.

Across all portfolios, he said, the size and scale of efforts to resolve a decade of policy failures under the Coalition were compounded by global shocks.

Among the external pressures are Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine about 12 months ago, the cost-of-living squeeze driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains, a depressed sovereign capability, and soaring energy prices.

“In every advanced economy, central banks are responding to inflationary pressures with sharp rises in interest rates, meaning mortgage-holders pay more,” Albanese said.

“And having inherited a trillion dollars of national debt, every interest rate rise increases the cost of servicing that debt.”

The PM promised Australians the government was doing “everything we can” to deal with inflation and help families cope with cost-of-living challenges. But his balm for the country was not a quick fix; rather, it was a commitment to wrestling with contemporary problems by taking a long-term approach and bringing a greater sense of purpose to the work of government.

“[We will lift] Australia out of the cycle of neglect and crisis and hurried announcement, and instead balance urgent action with a focus on long-term reform and investment, delivering lasting promises,” Albanese said.

“[We will] build greater security for our nation, greater confidence in our economy and greater stability in people’s daily lives.”

Albanese also acknowledged natural disasters were bringing devastation to people in Australia and its region, upending food security and causing billions of dollars worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure. But, the PM said, being prepared for disaster and how effectively the government responded to these events were the key to strength.

“It’s what we do to protect our people and our economy from the worst of the consequences. It’s what we learn, and how we adapt and reform and improve,” he said.

Flagging the Defence Strategic Review, led by former chief of the defence force Angus Houston and which was handed to the government this week, Albanese said national security was the highest priority and responsibility for his team. He said Labor was committed to ensuring defence had all the resources required to defend the nation and deter aggressors.

“We wanted an independent, clear-eyed and expert assessment of the challenges we face, the capabilities we require and the tough decisions we need to make Australia safe.

“Before the Budget in May, we will be releasing an unclassified version of the report — as well as providing our formal response,” the PM said.

The Defence Strategic Review has outlined how Australia could optimise the operation of nuclear-powered submarines through the AUKUS alliance, which the PM said represented the “single biggest leap” in the history of Australia’s defence capability.

Alliances and partnerships were central to Australia’s approach to national security but should be pursued in tandem with building sovereign defence capability and advanced manufacturing goals, Albanese added. This would bring the benefit of more jobs and opportunities to develop local expertise in science, technology and cyber, as well as new industries.

“AUKUS is about much more than nuclear submarines, or even technological interoperability. AUKUS is about the future.

“It further formalises the common values and the shared interest that our three nations have in preserving peace and upholding the rules and institutions that secure our region and our world,” he said of the alliance between Australia, the UK and US.

Next week, the government will host a cybersecurity roundtable in Sydney, bringing together representatives from the APS, security agencies, as well as civil society and industry stakeholders to map a way towards a stronger national cyber capability. The PM said this meeting was important for what he regarded as a “critical asset for national security”.

The work of the roundtable will inform the national cyber security strategy, which is due for release later in the year.

“We understand that keeping Australians safe means supporting our intelligence agencies to guard against threats abroad and here at home, whether that be foreign interference and espionage, or violent extremism in all its forms,” Albanese said.

The PM made the remarks on Wednesday. Among those in the audience for the event was minister for the public service Katy Gallagher, PM&C secretary Glyn Davis, ASIO boss Mike Burgess and AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw.