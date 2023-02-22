Former DHS sec Leon to appear at penultimate week of robodebt royal commission

The second-to-last scheduled week of the robodebt royal commission will see former Department of Human Services (DHS) secretary Renée Leon appear.

Leon, currently IPAA National president, took over the department from Kathryn Campbell, who has already appeared at the commission.

The former secretary stepped into the role in September 2017, inheriting the scheme before it was scrapped in May 2020.

Former Human Services chief counsel Annette Musolino is scheduled to reappear.

As The Mandarin’s Julian Bajkowski wrote, how she viewed robodebt’s legality is a key question for the commission to answer.

Other public servants set to appear include the following former DHS staff: general counsel commercial law branch Lisa Carmody, general manager Sue Kruse, principal government lawyer Brian Sparkes, and deputy general counsel Mark Gladman.

Former Social Services branch manager, labour market payments Emma Kate McGuirk is also on the witness list.

Several politicians will appear: former human services ministers Michael Keenan, Stuart Robert, and Marise Payne.

After his appearance at the royal commission earlier, Alan Tudge’s former chief of staff Andrew Asten and senior policy advisor Mark Wood will also appear.

Three more staff from consultancy firm PwC will appear following partner Shane West’s appearance: partner Thai Bowe, director Frank van Hagen, and former partner Terry Weber.

The fourth hearing of the royal commission is ongoing, scheduled to finish up on March 10.

The final report of the commission has been extended to June 30.

The consequences of the robodebt royal commission are beginning to crystalise: within the APS, an integrity taskforce has been created while former APS commissioner Andrew Podger has been tasked by the royal commission to forensically examine how the administration of the scheme was permitted.