Movers & Shakers: Pair of former PM&C secs part of WA university review

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Three people were promoted to assistant commissioners at Home Affairs: Antony Smith, James Watson, and Sandra Jeffery.

Band 1

At the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, Maria Trainer was promoted to executive director, registration management.

Two former PM&C secretaries part of panel reviewing WA university sector

A panel of four people has been appointed to review the Western Australian public university sector, focusing on the state’s universities’ performance and financial sustainability.

The state government expressed concern about declining enrollment and a decline in WA’s share of Australian competitive research funding.

The lead reviewer is Sandra Harding, former vice chancellor and president of James Cook University.

The other three are two former PM&C secretaries Dr Ian Watt and Peter Shergold, alongside executive dean Faculty of Arts, Business, Law and Economics Adelaide John Williams.

WA premier Mark McGowan said the state’s universities were integral to growing a skilled labour force.

“It’s critical that we have the right settings in place to give WA’s public universities the best chance of success, in order to maximise their contribution to WA’s future prosperity,” McGowan said.

“We now have an opportunity to gain important insights from the review as a first step in guiding the future growth of the sector across the State and beyond, while strengthening student outcomes and experiences.”

Advisory group to examine administrative review system

The federal government appointed an expert advisory group on reforming the administrative review system as part of its transformation of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT).

The group will be chaired by former High Court judge Patrick Keane.

The rest of the group includes Rachel Amamoo, Robin Creyke, Anna Cody, Ron McCallum, Alan Robertson, and Cheryl Saunders.

The group will provide advice to the government on policy and legislative issues as the government reforms the AAT.

New Yoorrock Justice Commissioner in Victoria

Kerrupmara Gunditjmara Traditional Owner Travis Lovett was appointed to a commissioner role in Victoria’s Yoorrook Justice Commission.

Lovett is an experienced state bureaucrat, having previously been executive director and acting deputy secretary, First Peoples State Relations, at the Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet.

The new commissioner said he was humbled to serve on the commission.

“Yoorrook is our people’s opportunity to tell Victoria our story, the full story, the truthful story,” Lovett said.

“Yoorrook offers the entire Victorian community the historic chance to listen, learn and through recommendations for change, move forward together into a better future. I am deeply honoured to be a part of this Commission.”

Commission chair Aunty Eleanor Bourke welcomed Lovett.

“As a Victorian Traditional Owner with extensive experience, Commissioner Lovett’s insights will be invaluable to Yoorrook as the Commission builds its recommendations to right the wrongs of the past.” Bourke said.

Victoria Big Build leader departs

Director-general of the Major Transport Infrastructure Authority Corey Hannett has decided to leave the organisation.

Hannett has been responsible for leading Victoria’s Big Build project for eight years.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews praised Hannett’s leadership in the program.

“Corey’s passion for the sustainability of the construction sector, and the safety of workers on the ground, have been hallmarks of his leadership and I thank him and wish him, and his family well for the future,” Andrews said.

Level Crossing Removal Project CEO Kevin Devlin will replace Hannett in late March.

WA Gaming and Wagering Commission chair in response to royal commission

The WA government has appointed an independent chair to its Gaming and Wagering Commission in response to the findings of the Perth Casino Royal Commission.

Dr Michael Schaper is a former deputy chair at the ACCC and small business commissioner for the ACT.

Schaper’s term is for three years, and replaces WA Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries director-general Lanie Chopping. Chopping was serving in both roles.

Perth Casino Royal Commissioner Colin Murphy and FTI Consulting director Katie Hodson-Thomas have also been reappointed to the board until June 2025.

WA racing and gaming minister Reece Whitby said he was pleased to announce Schaper’s appointment.

“His extensive regulatory experience and high-profile roles across business, Government and academic sectors instils confidence in the way forward for gambling regulation in WA,” Whitby said.

“It’s great to announce the reappointment of Colin Murphy and Katie Hodson-Thomas who are both strong assets. I would also like to thank and acknowledge the hard work of outgoing Chair Lanie Chopping, who has led significant reform during her time in the role.”

New SBS board members

Two people were appointed by the government to the board of SBS for five-year terms.

WA Mental Health Tribunal president Dr Andrew Lu and Australian actor, screenwriter and producer Aaron Fa’Aoso joined the board.

Northrop Grumman Corporation general manager Christine Zeitz was reappointed as a non-execuitve director and deputy chair.

Communications minister Michelle Rowland congratulated the pair on their five-year term appoinments.

“The SBS Board plays an important role in ensuring the SBS fulfils its charter of reflecting Australia’s multicultural society and informing, educating and entertaining all Australians,” Rowland said.

“These appointments will bring new perspectives to the Board as the SBS continues to deliver its valued multiplatform media services to the community.”

CS Energy chief heads to SA

Andrew Bills, chief executive of the Queensland government-owned energy company CS Energy, has resigned from his role to take up a position at SA Power Networks.

Queensland energy minister Mick de Brenni thanked Bills for his work over the past four years during a “challenging time” for the organisation.

“Our Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan is a nation-leading blueprint that charts a course for CS Energy to transform its power stations into Clean Energy Hubs by 2035, invests in a new 200 MW hydrogen-ready gas peaking power station, and delivers job security for its workforce,” the minister said.

“Given the global attention on our plan, I fully support the board’s decision in taking its time to appoint a new CEO.”

Electoral Commission of Queensland looking for digital technologies director

The Electoral Commission of Queensland is recruiting for a digital technologies executive director, according to an online job posting.

The LinkedIn advertisement states it is “not your typical Chief Information Officer/ICT leadership role”.

“The multi-faceted, Executive Director role offers a unique opportunity for the right applicant to lead our digital transformation and future-proof our systems, build our digital strategy/roadmap and workforce capability, and deliver innovative solutions that translate to results in a complex stakeholder environment,” the ad reads.

One of the job’s responsibilities is to liaise with both the Queensland Chief Information Office and other federal entities.

Vivienne Thom now tasked with making ‘Set the Standard’ recommendations stick in parliament

The federal government has appointed Dr Vivienne Thom to lead its bipartisan parliamentary leadership taskforce, replacing former secretary Kerri Hartland, who first held the role.

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher said everyone has the right to be safe at work when announcing Thom’s role.

“Dr Thom will bring a wealth of experience to this role, having previously conducted a number of sensitive and complex inquiries into allegations of misconduct,” she said.

First NT advisory board on domestic, family and sexual violence

A nine people board has been appointed to advise the Northern Territory government on domestic, family and violence (DFSV) for the first time.

The inaugural board will be chaired by Lauren Peric, currently chair of the Aboriginal and Islander Women’s Shelter (DAIWS).

The remaining eight members are:

Linda Turner — Tennant Creek

— Tennant Creek Rhoda Dhurrkay — Galiwinku

— Galiwinku Daphne Daniels — Ngukurr

— Ngukurr Connie Shaw — Mparntwe

— Mparntwe Anthony Castro — Darwin

— Darwin Michael Torres — Darwin

— Darwin Byron May — Katherine

— Katherine Kim Mulholland — Darwin

Peric said the board had been given a significant remit.

“Minister Worden has recognised the importance of bringing together Aboriginal voices from across the Territory to focus attention on community-led solutions and drive Aboriginal representation in decision-making in response to this pressing issue,” the new chair said.

“Building strong families and the generational change needed to address this issue requires the inclusion of Aboriginal voices, especially from remote regions.

“I also acknowledge the balance of women and men on this board and all of the knowledge and experience representatives bring to the board.”

NT DVFSV minister Kate Worden said it was important to listen to Aboriginal voices when it came to addressing violence.

New WA Supreme Court judge

WA attorney-general John Quigley has named Fiona Seaward a judge of the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Made senior counsel in 2022, Seaward appeared as counsel for the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries at the Perth Casino Royal Commission in 2021 and as the sole solicitor assisting the 2016 Waroona Bushfire Special Inquiry.

Quigley said Seaward has served in a wide variety of roles and was well regarded.

“As well as representing the state in many cases, she has appeared as junior counsel to the solicitor general on constitutional interventions heard in the High Court of Australia,” the attorney general said.

“I also thank the Hon Justice Jeremy Allanson for his more than 12 years of service on the Supreme Court bench and wish him well.”