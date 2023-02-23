Robodebt, APS reform, and genuine bargaining discussed at State of the Service roadshow

The State of the Service roadshow saw public service minister Katy Gallagher reiterate her commitment to genuine bargaining, senior mandarins outlining what APS reform means to them, and the ongoing robodebt royal commission.

The Australian Public Service Commission kicked off its 2023 State of the Service Roadshow on Thursday in the ACT with appearances from senior public servants discussing what should be done in the APS.

The robodebt royal commission and APS integrity

During the Q&A session of the event, a panel of senior public servants was asked about the significant cultural issues coming out of the robodebt royal commission.

The panel commented the royal commission was not finished yet.

Noting that, APS commissioner Peter Woolcott said there were issues coming out of the royal commission around APS culture and leadership as well as the handling of draft legal advice and record keeping.

“There’s been a whole suite of issues that have come out of that, which we will need to think seriously about,” Woolcott said.

“PM&C, APSC and the Attorney-General’s Department have established a task force to start working through some of these issues, but obviously, we have to wait till we receive the interim report from the royal commission and their final report.

“I can’t get ahead of myself on that.”

Woolcott was referring to the APS integrity taskforce that has been set up, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) CEO Jody Broun said integrity should be the focus.

“We’ve all got that responsibility as public servants to give that frank and fearless advice,” Broun said.

Public service minister committed to genuine bargaining

In her opening address, Gallagher said her government was still committed to genuine bargaining, with the acknowledgement it could get bumpy.

“We are genuinely trying to do things differently here to how it’s been done before,” Gallagher said.

“We want to engage with our employees and through their representatives, through the unions. We want to genuinely bargain.

“Now I’ve been around this clock a few times. So I do know that it’s not all going to be smooth sailing and there will be times that we disagree, but I can assure you that the government wants to work with you as a model employer to reach an agreement.”

The senator said she had heard about pockets of negative workplace culture across the APS, adding it was higher for First Nations employees and employees with a disability.

“This is something that we are keeping our eye on,” Gallagher said.

“We will be requiring the publishing of all census results as a way of ensuring we are providing and sharing information and ensuring that agencies are taking action where problems are identified.”

APS reform and the in-house consulting model

Ongoing APS reform and the proposed in-house consulting model were mentioned throughout the event.

Gallagher reiterated she hopes to reduce the use of consultants in the APS.

Dr Rachel Bacon, APS reform deputy secretary, said she was really excited about some work that has come out of the chief operating officers (COO) committee.

The deputy secretary said each portfolio has identified areas of specialist capability they would be willing to share with the rest of the APS.

“We’ve got over 250 identified areas of specialist expertise that portfolios say we’re happy to share,” Bacon said.

“Whether it’s kind of in a light-touch way; if you need to reach out for a 20-minute phone call because you’re doing something new you haven’t done before — we’ve done a lot of that thing.

“Or in a heavy-touch way, like with the in-house consulting model that we’re working on developing to take advice back to [Gallagher] on that, she mentioned.

“There’s some amazing capability right across the service that we’re thinking about: How do we take a networked approach to that capability?”