Inaction on recommendations makes a joke of professional accountancy regulation

The Tax Practitioners Board’s recent termination of the registration of prominent tax adviser Peter Collins and its penalty for his former firm, PwC Australia highlight several issues in the accounting world.

It certainly calls into question how the accountancy profession is perceived by our elected representatives.

Parliament rarely expresses much interest in getting into the weeds of professional regulation in the accounting world. Unless mired in controversy, the profession is generally seen by elected representatives as “boring”.

Parliamentarians will typically conduct an inquiry when something flares up that results in some public theatre. Reports are written and recommendations are made.

But getting government responses to the work of committees can take a lot of time.

There was once such an inquiry into audit regulation sparked by Labor senator Deborah O’Neill in August 2019.

The inquiry held four public hearings and received submissions from 112 groups, firms or individuals. Some provided supplementary submissions.

Two reports were issued — an interim report in February 2020 and a final report in November of the same year — but there has been no government response to the recommendations since.

Nothing.

Two standard-setting bodies — the Australian Accounting Standards Board and the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board — are yet to hear anything from the government on whether various recommendations from the committee are supported.

It is now almost March 2023 and, frankly, a delay of this nature makes a joke of the professional regulation of accountants in this country.

This is especially the case given the country’s largest accounting firms, professional bodies, academics and regulators fronted to inquiries to present their cases.

One might argue that the heat has gone out of the audit regulation issue.

Other matters, such as regulating sustainability reporting properly in Australia, could be seen as more vital than trying to work out what happened when Collins shared confidential information with his PwC Australia peers.

The issues over which Collins was investigated and disciplined surfaced in 2016 and have been accompanied by a very public rebuke by the treasurer and other politicians.

Why mention the issues of an audit inquiry and the TPB termination of Collins’ registration in the same breath?

Both are examples of issues related to accountants and accounting firms taking forever to reach a conclusion.

When will these kinds of matters get a more urgent priority within the agencies responsible?

