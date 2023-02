Royal commission hears APS independence was cruelled by robodebt’s entrenched bullying culture

The senior management culture at the Department of Human Services (DHS) during the time the defective and illegal robodebt was conceived and let loose on an unsuspecting public has again come under severe internal criticism from former public servants sucked into the vortex of its welfare culture wars.

The Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme on Thursday heard again from former Department of Social Services deputy secretary Serena Wilson, who has been recalled to the inquiry to give further evidence about how her department failed to pull the handbrake on the unlawful program.

Wilson is being scrutinised about what measures she and her department took to assure themselves of the legality of robodebt, including how legal advice cautioning of its unlawfulness was shelved, ignored and not called out as Human Services started counterfeiting debts to claw back payments.