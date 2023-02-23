Recruitment starts for the High Speed Rail Authority

Recruitment has opened for board members for the new High Speed Rail Authority (HSRA), including a chairperson.

The HSRA will be responsible for advising the government on the planning and construction of a high-speed rail network along Australia’s east coast.

Infrastructure minister Catherine King said she was confident a board could be assembled to deliver on the project.

“The High Speed Rail Network will not only revolutionise travel along the east coast, but has the potential to touch the lives of all Australians as the project continues to advance,” King said.

“The roles we are recruiting for will play a pivotal role in the future of high speed rail in Australia.”

Both the chair and the four board member roles will be on a part-time basis, appointed through a merit-based process.

The chair will also be responsible for the recruitment of the authority’s chief executive, as well as providing guidance to the role.

Other responsibilities of the chair’s role include oversight of the authority’s functions and developing relationships with key stakeholders, including federal, state, and local governments.

The government is encouraging experts in rail, infrastructure, planning, and financing to apply for the chair and board member roles.

The deadline to submit applications is 11.59pm on March 12.

Legislation to set up the HSRA passed the parliament last year, replacing the National Faster Rail Agency and absorbing its function.

During the bill’s second reading speech, King said the first priority for the HSRA would be to establish high-speed rail between Sydney and Newcastle.

“Once established we’ll begin work on planning and overseeing the construction of a reliable, safe, efficient and cost-effective high-speed rail network,” the minister said.

Establishing a high-speed rail system in Australia has been the subject of political satire. Notably, the concept was parodied in an episode of Utopia.

The team at the National Building Authority found a myriad of issues in getting Australia’s own “very fast train”, with a separate body eventually set up, called the Federal High Speed Rail Authority.

