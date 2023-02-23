ACT’s resource to give optimal psychosocial conditions for public servants

The ACT public service has produced a guide on psychosocial risks to assist agencies and managers in committing to a safer working environment for staff.

The guide features information, rolls and links to other resources that can address psychosocial risks at work. It can be accessed via the government’s WHS portal and has been designed with the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 in mind.

Damian West, the deputy director-general for workplace capability and governance, and workplace safety and industrial relations, took to LinkedIn to promote the new “fantastic resource”.

“We all understand that poor workplace mental health can have significant costs for our workplace and for individuals,” West said.

“The guide provides proactive measures to manage the psychosocial health and safety risks associated with our workplaces, and includes links to a range of resources, information and tools.”

The ACTPS definition of psychosocial health and safety is the “combined influence of psychological and social factors on physical and mental wellness at work”.

Among the proactive measures to create a better work environment contained in the guide, the document helps bosses identify psychosocial hazards and risks, and outlines indicator data that can help agencies prevent these kinds of hazards.

The guide has a particular emphasis on encouraging public sector employers to monitor psychosocial risks and identify gaps in their current approach. It also outlines the role that staff, workplaces and managers play to ensure the work environment is mentally safe, complementing the 2019-2022 ‘Healthy minds — thriving workplaces’ strategy.

ACT head of service Kathy Leigh wrote for the strategy document that because people were “our greatest asset”, there was an opportunity for the workplace to positively impact and support the mental health of public servants.

“We need to prioritise mental health in all aspects of our business. [The strategy] will create this focus, coordinate our efforts to improve mental health and wellbeing, and hold us accountable for what we set out to achieve,” Leigh said.

“We all have a role to play in improving the mental health and wellbeing of people in our workplaces. For us to change the way we think, talk and act about mental health, our workplaces must make peoples’ mental health and wellbeing a priority,” she said.

READ MORE:

Victoria to boost mental health workforce with 800 public sector jobs