Home Affairs’ communications processes ‘largely effective’, say auditors

Australian National Audit Office made just one recommendation following a performance audit of the Department of Home Affairs’ communications processes.

The ANAO found the department’s processes were “largely effective” and that it has what the auditors described as “largely fit for purpose” arrangements to manage media engagements and its public communications.

Not everything was “largely fit for purpose”, however, given the ANAO pointed to the department’s problems with the accessibility of material on its website.

“Home Affairs’ public communications and media outcomes are limited by the accessibility of its public communication channels,” the ANAO performance audit report said.

“Home Affairs recognises these limitations and is addressing accessibility, including utilising service design when developing media and communication programs.

“Home Affairs has reviewed its public communications arrangements since December 2020, and reports on its activities to its senior executive.”

The ANAO report said the department should ensure all of its web-based upgrades and any new programs comply with service design requirements.

Home Affairs agreed with the recommendation.

“The department recognises that accessibility of information is critical to a well-functioning democracy, and ensuring that all Australians and stakeholders can engage meaningfully with the Department,” Home Affairs said in the report.

“This recommendation will support our continuous improvement efforts, especially around accessibility and inclusion for people with visual and hearing impairments and including our internal communications.”

The department’s response noted that accessibility, usability and inclusion were areas of focus and that it will continue to review compliance with the government-wide accessibility guidelines.

“The department has made some good progress in operationalising web content delivery and optimisation processes to simplify English language readability, and content discoverability.”

“The department will continue to broaden internal engagement and support provided to content owners to improve compliance to accessibility guidelines.”

READ MORE:

Pezzullo defends Home Affairs’ culture, laments ‘wage apartheid’