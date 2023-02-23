Albanese issues more Russian sanctions one year on from Ukraine war

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has announced more sanctions against Russia, as the war in Ukraine marks its first anniversary.

Albanese said the day was a “sombre occasion”.

“One year on from Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified and unlawful full-scale invasion, the costs of Russia’s aggression are incalculable,” Albanese said.

“In the face of Russia’s aggression, the Ukrainian people — led so resolutely by President Zelenskyy — have displayed extraordinary strength and courage. We continue to stand with Ukraine.”

Sanctions have been placed on 90 people and financial sanctions have been placed on 40 entities.

Russian energy, natural resources, industry, education, labour, migration and health ministers have all been targeted by the sanctions.

Russian defence industry entities have also been sanctioned: arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern, submarine developer Admiralty Shipyards, aviation company Tupolev, missile designer Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau, and infantry fighting vehicle producer Kurganmashzavod.

Sanctions by the Australian government towards Russia now total more than 1,000.

Additionally, the government will supply drones — called Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS).

Defence minister Richard Marles said the UAS was in response to requests.

“This support will provide a battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they continue to fight against the unwarranted aggression of Russia,” Marles said.

“This announcement coincides with the first graduation of Australian-trained Ukrainian soldiers as part of a UK-led multinational training effort to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They leave with skills and knowledge that will save lives when they take up the fight against Russia.”

The Australian army started training Ukraine personnel how to fight back in January, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Australia called for peace during an emergency special Session of the United Nations General Assembly overnight. The resolution was also supported by 140 other member states.

