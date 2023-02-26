Natalie James is smashing the hierarchy in 2023

One of Natalie James’s highlights for 2022 was working out how to be a secretary.

James joined the APS last year as secretary of the newly formed Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, and is looking forward to implementing the government’s workplace relations reform.

In this instalment of The Mandarin‘s Secretary’s Sticky Notes series, in which we ask departmental leaders five questions about their role and what they expect to face this year, James explains why her motto for 2023 is to “smash the hierarchy”, with a couple of caveats.

What is at the top of your department’s agenda for 2023?

SO much!!!

Continuing to build the #TeamDEWR ethos and culture and connecting our people across our areas of work, across the APS and with our stakeholders and partners.

It’s full steam ahead on workplace relations reform, having supported the government to legislate its first tranche in 2022. We’ll be building on that, supporting the government with a number of their election reforms to be developed including protections for ‘employee-like’ workers, such as gig workers.

We have an amazing opportunity to strengthen our skills system in 2023. Priorities include embedding Jobs and Skills Australia’s robust, evidence-based approach to skills and labour challenges. And framing a new national skills funding agreement that ensures the states, territories and commonwealth are delivering the training opportunities on the ground. I am especially passionate about improving prospects for women and First Nations’ people in our VET system. We’re designing some levers to do that.

We are settling in Workforce Australia. At the same time, we’re looking at the employment services system through a new lens with a parliamentary inquiry, reviewing how our outsourced model is delivering for job seekers.

What do you think will be the biggest challenge for your department in 2023?

Closing the Gap. It’s time we really focussed on this, and in particular embed the Priority Reforms from the National Agreement on Closing the Gap in our everyday business as usual.

To do this we need to change our approach.

What we have been doing up till now hasn’t worked and our First Nations people deserve better. We need to genuinely partner with First Nations people in the design and delivery of our programs. And we must work better across our programs and organisational stacks to achieve better outcomes.

What is your biggest leadership challenge?

It’s important to me to build a culture of openness and trust in #TeamDEWR and across the APS.

I want everyone to have a point of view and to be able to express it. Even more so if it’s different from what everyone else in the conversation is saying. Because we need to hear different perspectives.

I see an opportunity to lead less hierarchically and more empowering ways of working.

Our hierarchical structure drives us to look up and down. But to innovate we need to look beyond this – sideways and out – beyond our place in the org chart, our own expertise, our Department and the APS, and really engage to seize the opportunities to have a real impact.

This could really make a difference in how we address some longstanding challenges – to Close the Gap, to transform to a Net Zero economy, to help people reach their full potential in the labour market and their lives. We must balance the demanding timeframes in Government decision-making with the value of genuinely engaging with those impacted by our policies – First Nations people, with unions and industry and communities.

What was your 2022 highlight?

Celebrating my 50th birthday with a bunch of my oldest friends and newest partners in crime.

Working out how to be a secretary!

What’s your motto for the public service in 2023?

#smash^thehierarchy*

^pls do not actually resort to violence

*when the hierarchy isn’t helping us get sh*t done

Others in the series:

Former DVA secretary Liz Cosson

Health secretary Brendan Murphy

Attorney-General secretary Katherine Jones

Outgoing Education secretary Michele Bruniges

Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water secretary David Fredericks

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts secretary Jim Betts