Walter Abhayaratna to lead Canberra Health cluster work for government partnership pilot

Clinical trial support units for regional and remote parts of NSW will be expanded as part of a five-year funding arrangement, with the ACT Health Directorate and Canberra Health overseeing program delivery for local health districts in the southern parts of the state.

The work of the Canberra Health Services for the pilot’s Southern Cluster will be run by consultant cardiologist Professor Walter Abhayaratna.

In a statement announcing Abhayaratna’s role, ACT health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said her government was looking forward to working with NSW and federal colleagues to improve healthcare for rural communities.

“This program has clear benefits for patients in rural and regional communities but will also allow the ACT to contribute to important medical breakthroughs,” Stephen-Smith said.

The expansion of the program is thanks to $30.6 million from the federal government’s Medical Research Future Fund, Rural Regional and Remote Clinical Trial Enabling Infrastructure Fund. The money will go to infrastructure projects which help address barriers to research in rural areas including geographic isolation, lack of clinical trial workforces, and clinical skills and capacity.

“Ensuring equitable access to healthcare is important to the ACT Government, and we’re pleased that our agencies and staff will be helping deliver the latest clinical developments, usually only available in metropolitan settings and sometimes with a significant travel cost, to rural communities,” Stephen-Smith said of the trial.

The program known as ‘improving access to innovative healthcare in RRR NSW and ACT’ aims to address the particular health needs of rural residents and will provide evidence to contribute to future medical research. It will benefit rural local health districts, Canberra Health Services and other partners.

Professor Abhayaratna said the partnership was an exciting opportunity to serve more members of the Australian community.

“It is exciting […] to collaborate to bring clinical trials to the bush, and to a population who would otherwise miss out from cutting-edge treatments that are potentially lifesaving,” he said.

The program’s medical director, Dr John Lawson, said the trial offered regional and rural patients treatments with the latest clinical developments.

“In addition, it will increase options through a model which brings clinical trials closer to the rural community,” Lawson said.

“With this significant investment for innovative approaches to healthcare, we are ensuring equitable access to care for our communities in the bush and improving their health outcomes and quality of life by enabling earlier access to new treatments and therapies.”

READ MORE:

Keeping rural Australians out of hospital