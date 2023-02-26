Ukrainian ambassador calls for systemised aid, Russian embassy land

On the one-year anniversary of the war, the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko used his National Press Club address to call for more sustained, systematic aid amidst the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Speaking in Canberra on Friday, the ambassador said one of six paths to a Ukrainian victory was to receive aid in a less sporadic manner.

“While we’re thankful for what has been received, Ukraine must convince its allies that military aid cannot be one-off, sporadic, only symbolic in 2023,” Myroshnychenko said.

“Military aid must meet battlefield needs and strategic opportunities. It needs to be substantive, systematic and consistent.

“Most importantly, military aid needs to be goal-based, namely to secure Ukraine’s victory. If the goal in 2022 was to defend Ukraine, the goal in 2023 is for Ukraine to work to win for the world’s sake.”

The Ukrainian ambassador added the bushmasters thus far received weren’t just a “hearty and handy” battle vehicle.

“Rather it is the Anzac Spirit: the Australian mateship on wheels, wheels that roll towards mutual victory,” he said.

When asked if there was a specific number of bushmasters required by Ukraine, Myroshnychenko reiterated military aid to Ukraine needs to be systemic.

While the ambassador thanked the government for the drones announcement on Friday as “very helpful”, he said there were many things Australia could provide.

“There are many things that Australia could also buy for Ukraine elsewhere as it has happened in the past, so it’s not really but certain types or certain platforms,” Myroshnychenko said.

“What’s important is that that support is continued, is sustained and is systematic. That’s an ask of the Ukrainian government.”

The Ukrainian ambassador was asked if Australia should continue its diplomatic relations with Russia, with Myroshnychenko saying that was a matter for the Australian government.

However, with the dispute between the National Capital Authority and the Russian embassy, Myroshnychenko said that land should be given to the Ukrainian embassy.

“Ukraine still has a very strong case to be given that plot of land to build Ukraine’s embassy,” he said.

“Russia is not participating in international diplomacy or international relations as a good faith action.”

At the start of his address, Myroshnychenko became visibly emotional, choking up when talking about taking his child to a playground that has since been destroyed by a Russian missile.

The ambassador’s address to the National Press Club happened the same week as prime minister Anthony Albanese’s address.

Albanese linked the increased cost of living to the war in Ukraine.

“Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine has pushed-up energy prices around the world and it comes on top of years spent attacking renewables and neglecting our energy grid, meaning energy prices were more vulnerable to international movements than they should have been,” the prime minister said on Wednesday.

