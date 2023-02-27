Modern Australia has a habit of glossing over the political history of who controls Indigenous lives

Australia’s relationship with its First Nations people is a complicated one that senator Pat Dodson says he would like to see healed in his lifetime, starting with the Voice to Parliament.

The 75-year-old Yawuru man recently reflected on the significance of the forthcoming referendum, and how the struggle between governments and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples had played out during his time on earth.

He noted that in 1944, just a few years before he was born, Australia’s ‘fourteen powers’ vote to change the constitution included a clause to give the government powers to legislate for the Aboriginal race.

At the time, a Labor government was in power, looking to expand the government’s capacity to deliver its post-war reconstruction agenda and wanted a five-year license to legislate on a range of health, welfare, economic and infrastructure matters.

“It seemed that the Labor government tacked the Aboriginal clause onto its reconstruction agenda at the behest of the Association for the Protection of Native Races, whose president was the clergyman and anthropologist A.P. Elkin, a renowned assimilationist,” Dodson told an audience at the National Press Club.

“But pre-world, agitation by Aboriginal leaders like famous Yorta Yorta individual Mr William Cooper (who presented the prime minister in 1937 with a petition to the King for Aboriginal representation in the Commonwealth parliament), would also have played into the government’s wish to legislate for Aboriginal people.

“Joseph Lyons made a pretence of considering a petition but he didn’t forward it to the King,” Dodson said.

This early history of Australia’s fledgling democracy at the turn of the 20th century, spurred by post-war aspirations and how the nation was regarded around the world, was an important context for the referendums that would follow.

This included the failed 1944 referendum when its publicity director, Victorian MP Lesley Haylen, warned that Australia was at risk of being criticised in the same way Adolf Hitler was for oppressing minority populations “unless the aborigines are properly cared for”.

Unless this changed, it would be difficult for the country to be a desirable destination for new migrants, he said.

“In spite of Haylen’s publicity skills, the referendum was lost. It did gain a majority vote in two states — South Australia and Western Australia — but, nationally it won only a 45.99% approval,” Dodson said.

“No doubt the majority voters were put off by the multitude of the clauses which the government was seeking to win approval for under the umbrella of just one omnibus question.”

According to the senator, when Ben Chifley became Australia’s 16th prime minister a year after the referendum, the question of the federal government taking responsibility for laws concerning Aboriginal welfare was never revisited. Instead, he left the task to the states. His biographer, David Day, would later write that state treatment of Indigenous Australians “varied from indifferent to atrocious.”

“Not having us on their books, except in the Northern Territory, gave Commonwealth government the excuse to pretend to ignore us. Any blame for bad treatment lay with the states,” Dodson said.

“There was still land aplenty to be grabbed at the start of Federation. Killings of Aboriginal people would continue for at least the first three decades in the life of the new country, without anyone being held accountable.”

The Labor senator from Western Australia made his remarks at a Chifley Research Centre conference earlier this month.

Thank you WA for showing your support for the Voice across the national Week of Action.



In each of the communities I’ve visited this week – Broome, Port Hedland, Carnarvon and Perth – there has been an overwhelming sense of goodwill and support for the Voice. pic.twitter.com/fAjxW24j9g — Patrick Dodson (@SenatorDodson) February 25, 2023

Decades after the failed 1944 referendum, 1967 rolled around. It was Dodson’s final year of high school and, aged 18, he was too young to vote.

“I do remember that the general presumption at the time was that things might improve for us Aboriginal people because the commonwealth was taking hold of policy and legislation,” he said.

While there ​​is no clamour for detail about what laws the government might envisage after a successful referendum, Dodson said, the celebrated 1967 constitutional amendment proved to be a “Trojan Horse”.

Many years later, when John Howard’s Coalition government introduced a slew of laws to pave the way for its infamous 2007 Northern Territory intervention, it used the 1967 amendment to do so.

“We all thought the constitutional amendment — the so-called race power — would authorise the Commonwealth to enact only beneficial laws affecting us,” Doson said.

“I have said it elsewhere before: it was to the discredit of the Labor Opposition that it backed the intervention, even though it was facing an imminent federal election and was not wanting to be seen as opposing the Mal Brough rhetoric about protecting Aboriginal children.

“If ever there needed to be a First Nations’ Voice to the Parliament, that was a time.”

By the time the government had established the instruments to make the NT intervention possible, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC) had been disbanded (with Labor’s support). It met the same fate as previous representative national bodies that had been abolished after falling out of favour, Dodson said, from the National Aboriginal Conference in 1985 and the National Aboriginal Consultative Committee before that, in 1977.

“Why shouldn’t First Nations people secure a formal structure through which it provides advice to the parliament and government on matters which affect them? There’s nothing threatening in any way about that.

“And why shouldn’t this vehicle, the Voice, that provides advice to parliament and government, be protected in our founding document, [the constitution]?,” Dodson asked.

“We respect and recognise the First Nations by doing this. At last, we’d be recognised. It would be a momentously unifying moment for all of us.”

