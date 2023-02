Stuart Robert snuffed robodebt after government-solicitor warning of misfeasance in public office liability: Hanks KC

There have been few inspirational or funny moments during the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, but the appearance of Peter Hanks KC, legal dragon slayer of the malignant program, was one of them.

A slender and cheerful older man in a plain dark suit that looked to have gotten bigger on him over the years, the barrister, academic and revered author of textbooks on constitutional and administrative law appeared to give evidence of how he reasoned the robodebt was simply illegal from the get-go.

It could have been a dry affair, given the gravity of the subjects canvassed, but there was an element of Monty Python in Hanks’ utterly wicked sense of humour in detailing how he crafted two pivotal test cases to demolish the scheme. Dig into the detail, and robodebt really is absurd.