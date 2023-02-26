Truce called in digital identity turf wars between Canberra and states

A nationally interoperable ecosystem of digital identity credentials has taken a quiet but significant step forward after a key meeting of state and federal data and digital ministers finally agreed to a “nationally coordinated approach” to avoid a costly repeat of the electronic version of incompatible rail gauges.

According to a communique issued by the Data and Digital Ministers Meeting held in Melbourne on Friday, a “nationally coordinated approach giving Australians access and control over the use of digital IDs, and making it easy for citizens to deal with government” is now a common goal and has been deemed “vital to success” to harmonising standards and credentials.

The communique signals an important truce in the jurisdictional identity wars that have made cross-state recognition of largely siloed credentials and authorisations a monotonous and laborious headache for workers and citizens since Federation.

At a basic level, it could finally make transferability of a myriad of trade accreditations and vetting certificates a reality, ranging from various ‘working with children’s safety checks to builders’, welders’ and chippies’ trade tickets, not to mention plant operators, nationally uniform.

“We landed on a true North Star — when it comes to Digital Identity and standards around credentials (e.g. driver’s licence). Digital will be opt-in — as some cannot access or would prefer traditional channels,” minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello said.

“This means as each state and territory works towards more mutual recognition, e.g., an electrical licence in QLD is accepted in NSW — it will also be seamlessly recognised across states and territories when that licence is in digital form ✅.”

Being the digital equivalent of a Council of Australian Governments, official ministerial statements are likely to come some days after the meeting when the league of tribes collectively sign off on an agreed form of words likely to have intelligible meaning massaged out of them.

This is normal.

Even so, federal government services minister Bill Shorten managed a grinning tweet with Dominello.

Bittersweet introducing @VictorDominello to some real coffee at Pellegrini's today to farewell him after his last Data & Digital Ministers meeting. Excellent working together recently to secure easy access to govt IDs on myGov and Service NSW app. Wish him all the best.

A number of reports have suggested that Dominello is being courted to become a digital cat-herder in Canberra — a Herculean feat that previously defeated imported talent like the late Paul Shetler, who was hand-picked by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull to shake Canberra and the Australian Public Service out of its comfort zone of delivering service and user experience reform at a glacial pace.

In this regard, the Albanese government literally has to make its own luck after eschewing outsourcing and the use of contractors and consultants. At the same time, it needs to be able to sell digitised reform to both the APS and the Community and Public Sector Union during bargaining for a new sector-wide enterprise agreement.

Digital uplift is a hard swallow for the CPSU because it necessarily automates the jobs of clerks, especially in more heavily industrialised agencies like Centrelink and Services Australia, where the use of consultants and contractors to displace unionised ‘lifers’ is a major political battleground.

At a technocratic level, finance and public service minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher has carriage of ‘Whole of Government’ IT after the Digital Transformation Agency was expunged from Services Australia, after being expunged from Prime Minister and Cabinet.

As the last senate estimates hearings revealed, political trust in Finance’s ability to deliver systemic reform is at an all-time low, as elected representatives and staff still struggle badly to use the clunky Parliamentary Expenses Management System (PEMS) that’s blown budgets and burned users of all political stripes.

Finance’s defence that it wasn’t just an expenses system but an ‘ERP’ (enterprise resource planning system) isn’t exactly a great advertisement for finance’s whole of government ERP consolidation mission.

Some in Labor will remember the results of the previous grand centralisation effort: the dismally deficient failed Gershon Review agenda that followed Labor’s 2007 victory. It, too, was meant to be an antidote to overzealous outsourcing and abrogation of strategy to consultants but managed to miss the key trends of cloud, mobile computing and applications and infrastructure as a service. Indeed, federal tech successes have been far and few since 1996.

If, as credible reports have indicated, Dominello is being courted for a federal digital role post-politics, there would be recent memory of success and the knowledge of how to achieve it to share.

It’s really down to commonwealth agencies, and their chiefs, if they embrace that.

But after the clear and systemic misfeasance of robodebt, something better change.

