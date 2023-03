Government consultants are not the gods of their own imagination

They are everywhere and exert an influence far beyond their boardrooms. But consultancy companies have become the staple of government and entities connected to them.

This has led to questions about compromising the political system, the actual quality of the services provided, and their sheer cost. The consultant, packaged as sage and shaman, is one to wait upon and treat with veneration. The strength of such a figure lies in a degree of self-promotion and a projection of self-confidence.

Embracing the inner voodoo of consultancy had the effect of discouraging in-house contributions and solutions within the government and the broader economy. The result was a strange plea to those outside the public sector, resulting in what can only be described accurately as ‘the consultacracy’.