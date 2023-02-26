High Commission in Kenya ‘diplomatic heart’ of Australia’s presence in East Africa

Tim Watts has underscored the significance of trade and investment ties between Australia and Kenya, as well as action on multilateral issues including climate change, counter-terrorism and the international rules-based order in a speech to open the Australian High Commission Chancery in Nairobi.

“Australia is reinvigorating our relationships in Africa and from this building we will work, with commitment and energy, to strengthen our ties,” Watts said.

“Let this new High Commission building be a symbol of Australia’s enduring commitment to East Africa. From here, we will grow our trade and investment ties, work together on the global stage, learn from, and listen to each other,” he said.

Australia’s assistant minister for foreign affairs made his remarks to mark the opening of the High Commission last week. He was joined by Kenya’s cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs Dr Alfred Mutua, high commissioner Luke Williams, along with a slew of ambassadors and high commissioners from Burundi, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda.

“We are already working together closely on projects to strengthen East African resilience to terrorism and violent extremism. Australia, for example, funds the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, to support local partnerships in Kenya to counter violent extremism,” Watts said.

“This High Commission also represents Australia in the UN agencies headquartered in Nairobi – the only UN Headquarters in the Global South. The UN Environment Programme plays a critical role in the fight against climate change – a priority issue for all our countries,” he said.

While representing Australia overseas, I often run into Aussies playing important roles within the @UN system. On my recent trip to Kenya, I met three Australian women who are great examples of this, Li Fung, Lisa Filipetto & Rena Ghelani. I’m so proud of the job they are doing pic.twitter.com/E1EfYo8dVN — Tim Watts MP (@TimWattsMP) February 23, 2023

The assistant minister also used his trip to attend the African Union Summit in Ethiopia. He said Australia would continue to push for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council.

“Australia strongly believes in the necessity of African voices in global leadership, particularly in debates about the continent. It is Africans — and no one else — who should decide Africa’s future.”

“It has been a privilege to listen to you, to hear about your priorities, the things that matter to your communities, and to discuss how we can work together,” he said.

Watts reflected on the important role of Australian businesses, especially mining firms, in setting the bar for environmental, social and governance standards in the region.

“​​They have a reputation for corporate responsibility and integrity, for welfare and safety, for training and developing their workforce, and for ensuring environmental sustainability and protection,” he said, pointing to the example of mineral sands operator Base Resources which runs Kenya’s largest mining project in Kwale County.

“Base employs 98% Kenyan nationals (two-thirds from Kwale itself),” Watts added.

Individuals were also playing their part in supporting Australia-Kenya ties, like farmer Stuart Barden, who packed up his family to start a new life on the Athi plains 12 years ago.

Using skills he honed about farming in low-rainfall conditions, Barden now grows over 3,000 acres of wheat, chickpea and green grams crops per season, on dry, barren land.

“Atop semi-arid and barren land, Stuart’s farm is a dryland farm. Turns out Australia and Kenya’s climates are quite similar. We both have harsh summers and, we can suffer long droughts,” Watts said.

“His style of farming transforms the land to make it more fertile. Stuart says he shares all that he’s learnt about farming with anyone who cares to ask [sic] through a project run by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research here at the High Commission.”

The senator added that he saw “big opportunities” for the Australia-Kenya relationship.

“Australian and Kenya businesses have much to offer each other, building on decades of trade and investment links,” he said.

During his time in Kenya, Watts also met with parliamentary speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the deputy speaker of National Assembly Gladys Boss Shollei, and the cabinet secretary for education Ezekiel Machogu.

Machogu was an international student in Australia and obtained his PhD from the University of Western Sydney in 2002. He would go on to work as a journalist and help tell the story of Africa to the rest of the world.

“Your thesis argued, among other things, that African voices needed to tell Africa’s stories. The continent’s stories could not be told through the same old outside narratives,” Watts said.

“Cabinet secretary, you are a true friend to Australia and now, as one of Kenya’s leaders, we look forward to working with you in the many years to come.”

READ MORE:

China’s ‘mask diplomacy’ wins influence across Africa, during and after the pandemic