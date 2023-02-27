‘Rockstars of the ocean’ sanctuary added to National Heritage List

Environment minister Tanya Plibersek says a breeding ground for cuttlefish in South Australia has been added to the National Heritage List.

The Cuttlefish Coast Sanctuary Zone, located on the upper Spencer Gulf north of Adelaide, has become the 120th place to be added to the list.

The list recognises places of natural, historic and Indigenous places of outstanding significance to the nation.

Plibersek described the annual migration of giant Australian cuttlefish as a “natural wonder”.

“The cuttlefish put on a spectacular show of colour, shapeshifting and cunning games, creating what is almost an underwater light show,” Plibersek said.

“The crevices, hollows, and small caves of the rocky reef make it ideal for this spectacular, fiercely competitive mating event.

“The Cuttlefish Coast Sanctuary Zone adds outstanding heritage value to Australia’s precious coastal sanctuary zones and helps to develop an understanding of our unique natural history.”

The mating event in the upper Spencer Gulf between May and August attracts hundreds of thousands of the cephalopods.

It’s also a tourist attraction, with both snorkellers and divers able to watch the cuttlefish.

The Conservation Council of South Australia has been campaigning for increased protection of the giant Australian cuttlefish.

Its chief executive Craig Wilkins told The Mandarin the cephalopods were the “rock stars of the ocean”, describing the aggregation event as being in “the middle of a David Attenborough documentary”.

“Every year, that site becomes a bit like Woodstock where these rock stars, they preen and they strut around showing themselves off and interacting with other cuttlefish, and there will be spectacular colours,” Wilkins said.

“They’re an amazing creature.”

Adding the zone to the National Heritage List was “fantastic” news, although Wilkins commented more could be done.

“The area they have selected is probably about half of the total breeding ground,” Wilkins said.

“Some of the really important sites haven’t yet been included. But we will be pushing for them to be included in the future to ensure that the whole area is protected fully.”

The South Australian government is currently considering the location of a desalination plant, with one of the three options being at Point Lowly.

Wilkins said a desalination plant at Point Lowly posed a “significant risk” to the cuttlefish breeding cycle.

“We hope this national listing will just reinforce why that desalination plant at Point Lowly is not appropriate because the cuttlefish breeding cycle is strongly affected by salinity levels.

“That part of the ocean has very poor flushing, it’s the top of a reverse estuary essentially.”

The chief executive added he could understand why the location was chosen for the National Heritage List, as it matches a marine sanctuary close by.

A SA Energy and Mining Department spokesperson told The Lead earlier this month the government was deciding whether to proceed to the next phase of the desalination plant project.

“Under this next phase, the study site will be subject to a range of detailed environmental studies – both marine and terrestrial – and consultations with community and industry, including local Aboriginal communities,” the spokesperson said.

