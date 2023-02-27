APSC grilled over ‘subjective tests’ in PID amendments

Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) officials faced a grilling by Greens senator David Shoebridge on an amendment to the Public Interest Disclosure (PID) Act at a public hearing on Monday.

The senate standing committee on legal and constitutional affairs was examining the proposed amendments to the PID Act.

The amendments look to implement 21 of the 33 recommendations of the 2016 Phillip Moss review of the PID Act.

The APSC faced sustained questioning by Shoebridge about subsection 29(2A)(b) in the proposed amendments.

Under that specific amendment, personal work-related conduct can not be defined as disclosable conduct (as in, conduct that can be reported through the PID scheme) unless the conduct “(i) is of such a significant nature that it would undermine public confidence in an agency (or agencies); or (ii) has other significant implications for an agency (or agencies)”.

Shoebridge raised concerns the tests were “hugely subjective tests that reasonable minds will repeatedly differ on”.

Claire McLean, acting assistant commissioner, integrity, performance and employment policy at the APSC, said it would be up to each agency to decide how to apply those tests.

“Our view is that agencies […] would take the initiative to educate their own public officials about that what that means in the context of that agency,” McLean said.

“And that would give more certainty and clarity to the authorised officers and the principal officer in that agency.”

Shoebridge then mentioned the number of agencies within the APS, pointing out that if the test varied from agency to agency it seemed to be a “recipe for organisational, complexity, chaos, unhelpfulness”.

Helen Wilson, deputy commissioner, workforce policy, integrity and operation, said the question was better directed at each agency.

“I would make the broad point that a lot of the amendments, as we said in our submission, are going to provide much-needed clarity for everyone right across the Australian Public Service who engage with the PID scheme,” Wilson said.

After further questioning, McLean said agencies already decide whether a PID is eligible or not, therefore the new amendments would add clarity.

The acting assistant commissioner added the APSC’s role is to provide guidance on the Code of Conduct procedures and functions, not to have a “policing role” over the PID scheme.

In the same session with the APSC, the commonwealth ombud Iain Anderson said it is challenging to get agencies to implement change when it comes to reprisal risk assessments.

Following questions from Liberal senator Paul Scarr, Anderson said the ombud had done a review in the past calendar year on reprisals against people raising concerns through the PID scheme, including reprisal risk assessments.

“We did find that even if agencies are good at doing the assessments, they’re not always as good at actually putting the assessment into practice,” Anderson said.

“So they might identify risk mitigation factors, but they’re not necessarily that good at making those real-life factors that are in place to mitigate any reprisal during the investigation.

“It is a real challenge.”

The ombud commented his organisation was “hamstrung” due to its lack of visibility of the average PID and resources to look into complaints by disclosers.

Anderson added while he welcomes the new powers the ombud would have as part of the PID Act amendments, the ombud would also need sufficient resourcing to carry out those powers.

In a later session, public servants from the Attorney-General’s Department confirmed their department was in contact with the ombud over resourcing, but ultimately it was a matter for the government.

