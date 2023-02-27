Financial aid supporting Indigenous Australians escaping violence piloted in Queensland

The Escaping Violence Payment, a place-based trial designed to assist First Nations victim-survivors and what is part of the federal policy to end violence, will commence in the Cairns region and Torres Strait and Cape York from this week.

The program gives eligible First Nations people up to $1,500 in cash and another $3,500 in goods or services to help escape intimate partner violence. It aims to remove barriers of financial insecurity and lift people out of violent homes.

In a statement, social services minister Amanda Rishworth said that safeguarding women and children leaving violent and abusive situations was a government priority.

“By working in partnership with communities, we aim to reach our shared goal of a 50% reduction in all forms of family violence and abuse against First Nations women and children by 2031,” Rishworth said.

“We recognise that violence against Aboriginal women is not an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander problem and it should not be left to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to sort it out.”

The UnitingCare Network has delivered the trial payment to different parts of the country since 2021.

The government will work in partnership with the Remote Area Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Care (RAATSICC) to ensure the support is culturally appropriate and meets the needs of the local community.

RAATSICC manager Larissa Walker said her team looked forward to working with community partners and the Department of Social Services to bring trauma-informed and timely help to those in need.

“RAATSICC is thrilled to be granted this opportunity to deliver the Escaping Violence Payment trial in the Cairns region,” she said.

The minister added that place-based programs could address local issues and engage people with local knowledge to develop local solutions.

An independent evaluation of the program’s impact will inform how other targeted support services for victim-survivors of family, domestic and sexual violence in First Nations communities can be established. The findings will be used to guide current and future policy development.

Cairns senator Nita Green said she was pleased the First Nations-led organisation RAATSICC was involved in the government initiative.

“No one should live in fear of abuse from a partner, and I am so proud to be part of a government that is committed to ending violence in a generation,” Green said.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au.

