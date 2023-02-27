Final Barilaro report calls for more investigation into UK agent general

The NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade secretary has been recommended to investigate whether the agent general to the UK abided by the SES code of conduct “at all times”, according to the final report into the appointment of John Barilaro as senior trade and investment commissioner.

The current secretary is Elizabeth Mildwater, who took over the role following Amy Brown’s departure during this inquiry.

It is the only recommendation of the final report.

The report focused on the appointment of Cartwright as the NSW agent general to the UK, which was done while Barilaro was deputy premier.

The final report had six total findings:

Barilaro interfered with the selection process for the agent general to the UK by directly approaching Cartwright for the role. Barilaro’s asking Cartwright about his preferred remuneration was “highly inappropriate and showed poor judgement”. The premier had impeded the investigation by refusing to assist with the inquiry into Cartwright’s appointment. Cartwright was inappropriate in repeatedly pressuring public servants to up his salary. The department should not have agreed to increase Cartwirght’s pay. The state government lacked “transparency and integrity” in the appointment process of the STIC positions.

In the foreword for the report, NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann wrote Cartwright’s appointment did not meet expectations for how public sector appointments should run.

“This final report concludes the inquiry into the NSW Government’s flawed STIC appointment process,” Faehrmann said.

“The committee’s inquiry revealed how ministers inappropriately influenced the outcome of the STIC appointments and confirmed the government’s lack of integrity and transparency in appointing who they want to high paying public service positions.”

The dissenting statement, co-authored by the Nationals’ Wes Fang, Scott Farlow, and the Liberals’ Taylor Martin, said the report was a “politically-motivated hit job from a desperate Labor-Greens coalition weeks out from an election”.

“Decisions on salaries and expenses, with respect to the senior trade and investment commissioner roles, including the agent general, are a matter for the public service,” the dissenters wrote.

The dissenting statement pointed out the appointments were done during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding a report by former inspector of the Independent Commission Against Corruption Bruce McClintock found the member for Penrith Stuart Ayres did not breach the ministerial code of conduct.

“This committee’s report ignores these facts, and has simply made up its findings, in an attempt to score political points. Its findings should be rejected,” they continued.

One of NSW Labor’s election promises is to abolish all STIC positions.

The Barilaro saga began in June last year when NSW Labor leader Chris Minns announced the inquiry into Barilaro’s appointment.

The previous interim report by the upper house inquiry found Barilaro’s appointment to be flawed and unacceptable.

In addition to this upper house inquiry, there was a report by former NSW public service commissioner Graeme Head that found a lack of a merits-based public service appointment.

“Confidence in the integrity of public service recruitment processes is important. It goes directly to questions of public trust in the public service. It goes directly to the ethical culture of the public service,” Head wrote in August 2022.

