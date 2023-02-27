Shorten lays out vision for private sector collaboration on myGov

Minister for government services Bill Shorten has flagged far greater private sector collaboration in the creation of a digital identity ecosystem for Australia and the future of myGovID, talking up the potential of the private sector to deliver key components for the government to then purchase.

In a key speech to technology and industry stakeholders on Monday, Shorten conspicuously referenced the development of the Australian Taxation Office’s Single Touch Payroll (STP) as an exemplar of private industry working with the government to deliver key digital infrastructure.

The conspicuous referencing of STP is indicative of the Albanese government’s attempt to find a fertile middle ground between developing in-house Australian Public Service tech smarts and capability and buying it in from a much faster-moving industry.

Started under former Treasury Secretary Ken Henry, the project has taken several years to evolve and has automated fortnightly payroll reporting from risky and frisky sectors directly to the ATO to ensure the equivalent of real-time compliance.

The STP system was so envied by Human Services that bureaucrats attempted to fudge its real functionality for welfare compliance using clearly deficient extrapolations, creating the robodebt horror now unfolding before a royal commission, an aberration Shorten explicitly referenced in his speech.

“We can’t let this happen again and we have taken some practical steps. One of them, Single Touch Payroll, has been reliant on private sector expertise,” Shorten said.

“More can be done to build on the benefits of Single Touch Payroll but it will be dependent on making further investment available. I can’t think of a better public-private partnership than one that is the antithesis of Robodebt.”

Shorten characterised the Albanese’s digital mission as one where Canberra once again makes the system of Australian governments function as an interoperable whole, rather than a series of Balkanised tech silos, pledging a commitment to stay in the infrastructure game.

“The Labor Government will build world-class digital systems, not just with government services, but across the breadth of the economy. A well-functioning digital ID, for example, will have uses outside the government services context,” Shorten said.

In a clear attempt to win back trust from industry after several conspicuous sharp changes in policy tack and projects cratering, Shorten said the government was aware of the need for certainty before investments came, calling out the revolving door at the DTA.

“A crucial message I want to give to you today is that this Government knows that confidence in investment is the key to significant infrastructure development. And let’s face it, there have been previous events that have eroded confidence in whole-of-government capabilities,” Shorten said.

“One event that illustrated this was the DTA’s retirement of the Notify platform due to a change in the agency’s responsibilities. The myGov audit noted this left the 130 federal, state, and local government agencies that adopted the platform in a scramble to find a new provider at short notice.

“That would make ICT architects understandably wary of adopting capabilities that do not have certainty of funding.”

Shorten pleaded with industry to finally back in myGov as a way for the government to help make life easier for businesses and citizens, but conceded it needed restoration of confidence to progress and evolve on a national rather than federal level.

Citing the recent roadmap pumped out by the Thodey review of myGov, Shorten said its recommendations “are intended to allay fears of investors about myGov’s longevity.”

“Let’s do a deal — you invest in the componentry that connects myGov with member services and the private sector, and I’ll do my best to charm Chalmers. But I’ll be honest, I’ll be joining a long queue of colleagues bearing flowers and chocolates.”

To evolve the myGov digital ID construct, Shorten cited Estonia, the go-to warehouse of digital ID use cases which, he said, “has been an exemplar in this area for more than 20 years.”

“The government’s approach is simple — it’s a distributed architecture and is based on open-source software. And it works.”

That reference is an unambiguous signal for US tech vendors, especially major platforms and big enterprise software and ERP companies, to steer clear of trying to lock the government into their proprietary stacks, exactly where STP has struggled because incumbent multinational firms will not adjust their products to fit Australian needs.

“These service-oriented type architectures are tried and true. Twenty countries are now using the code base Estonia uses. I found the security outcomes of the distributed data layer very convincing,” Shorten said.

“And I don’t want to hear the old chestnut that it is easier for them than us,” Shorten spurred.

“Sure, Estonia’s population is much smaller than ours — but is it really the case that with our significant government resources and know-how, we can’t scale?”

He then went on to extoll the virtues of Europe’s GDPR system of privacy protections that are the regulatory bain of every second US and tech platform and multinational corporation.

Tech lobby groups in Australia have been fighting tooth and nail to stop anything similar from taking root here.

If industry was wondering what Shorten’s long-term vision was, now they know. But at least there is a vision, and it’s been a while.

