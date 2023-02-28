What does ‘resenteeism’ and workplace design mean for engagement and productivity in the APS?

According to workplace strategy consultant Angela Ferguson, the new boogie man for HR managers in the public and private sectors can be a “silent killer” for talented employees.

When hiring staff, organisations will promote wellbeing and group success among their top values. But when employee perceptions of their boss, co-workers or workplace head south, bordering on resentment, the caustic cost of ‘resenteeism’ can hit hard.

Ferguson, co-founder of the Future X Collective, said public sector workplaces faced unique challenges that made staff especially vulnerable to the recently-coined ‘career burden’.

“Limited resources, high demand for services and political pressures can exacerbate feelings of resentment among employees,” Ferguson said.

“Therefore, the consequences of resenteeism in the public sector can be significant, affecting the delivery of essential services and contributing to public dissatisfaction and mistrust.”

Bad leaders and leadership decisions often created a fast track for workers who got bogged down in resentment, Ferguson added. But foundational workplace issues such as poor communication or lack of transparency also created conditions where people felt undervalued or were not properly recognised for their efforts.

“There may be additional challenges such as bureaucracy, limited resources and political pressures that can contribute to feelings of resentment among employees,” Ferguson said.

For leaders wanting to proactively address resenteeism risks and build long-term happiness for people at work, she recommended also considering how the physical space was influencing staff productivity. This included considering how design choices about colours, patterns and textures of interior design contributed to busy, high-stress work or even distracting environments.

“A well-designed workplace can help to create a positive work environment, improve communication and support employee well-being, which can reduce the likelihood of resentment developing among employees,” Ferguson said.

“As more people are coming into the office primarily to socialise and collaborate, a well-designed workplace that facilitates this has never been so important. Designing spaces specifically for collaboration encourages team members to work together, facilitating ideas generation and innovation.”

Workspaces configured with a view to shared and collaborative zones could also help to connect staff who periodically worked from home. Ferguson said consideration should be given to meeting areas, break rooms and communal spaces like kitchens, as well as the technology resources available to better connect all team members.

“Employees are more likely to be engaged and motivated in their work when they feel that their employer cares about their comfort and well-being, and has provided a workplace aligned with their needs.

“[Well-designed shared] spaces also provide opportunities for informal ‘networking’, building relationships and promoting a positive work culture,” she said.

