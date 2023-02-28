After the floods, road patch-up job prepares communities for more extreme weather

A total of 26 councils in northern NSW have won funding for road rebuilding and transport infrastructure projects from a joint fund backed by the federal and state governments.

The $312.5 million Regional Road and Transport Recovery fund will invest in 57 projects to build more resilient roads in anticipation of future extreme weather events.

These include works across Bellingen, the Central Coast, Clarence Valley, Glen Innes, Kyogle, Richmond Valley, the Mid-Coast, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and Tenterfield.

Catherine King, federal minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government, announced the funding recipients this week.

King said the investment was about helping to restore communities in NSW affected by last year’s flooding but also to make sure they could withstand future disasters.

“The government is committed to projects that will make a difference long term, and it’s great to see that result here,” King said.

The so-called ‘infrastructure betterment’ objective of the fund is to deliver four key features to affected transport networks including resilience, productivity, economic benefits and strengthening social connection within communities.

Commenting on the co-funding arrangement for the recovery fund between the commonwealth and NSW governments, federal minister for emergency management Murray Watt said it was important to get money out to help councils complete road repair work quickly.

“We know that longer-term support to build back better is really important to make sure communities are better prepared for future natural disasters,” Watt said.

“Under this program, roads and transport infrastructure will be rebuilt to a higher standard, making it more resilient to future disasters.”

According to NSW regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway, the application process to access the fund was the first time improved resilience metrics were built into a natural disaster recovery program.

He said the program was part of the state government’s plan to reduce recovery costs in the aftermath of a natural disaster and keep supply chains operational during times of emergency.

“It made little sense to see, for example, a road washed away in one flood and for a council to repair it, only for it to wash away again in the next,” Farraway said.

