Labor announces modest tweak to super tax concessions

The government will adopt a change to the superannuation tax breaks that will affect the 0.5% of Australians who have super balances over $3 million, but after the next federal election.

The change will come into effect from 2025-26 and will mean the concessional tax rate to future earnings of superannuation balances in this category will be 30%.

In a joint statement with assistant treasurer Stephen Jones on Tuesday, treasurer Jim Chalmers said the times demanded responsible Budget choices. Chiefly, to rein in “generous superannuation tax breaks” so that the system was fairer, better targeted and sustainable.

“This is expected to apply to around 80,000 people, and they will continue to benefit from more generous tax breaks on earnings from the $3 million below the threshold,” the ministers said.

“This adjustment does not impose a limit on the size of superannuation account balances in the accumulation phase. And it applies to future earnings — it is not retrospective.”

Savings to the Budget as a result of the reform will achieve an expected $2 billion in the first full year of revenue after the next federal election.

Among the pressures on the Australian economy and federal Budget include $1 trillion of the national debt, as well as the rising spending needs in portfolios that include defence, health, aged care and the NDIS.

Last week, prime minister Anthony Albanese foreshadowed the big price tag Australia’s defence needs would incur in the May Budget ahead of the release of an unclassified version of the Defence Strategic Review led by Angus Houston and Stephen Smith.

Today we’ve announced changes to make the superannuation system fairer. We’re curbing tax breaks on super for people with more than $3 million in their accounts, starting in 2025. That affects just 0.5% of people – 99.5% of people will see no change to their super. pic.twitter.com/2X4IHgUZ33 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 28, 2023

According to the 2022-23 tax expenditures and insights statement, also published on Monday, overall superannuation tax concessions resulted in forgone government revenue amounting to approximately $50 billion a year. Chalmers and Jones warned that this figure exceeded the cost of the age pension by 2050.

As a Labor government, the ministers added that protecting and strengthening the superannuation system was paramount.

“This modest adjustment is consistent with the government’s proposed objective of superannuation, to deliver income for a dignified retirement in an equitable and sustainable way.

“We want working people to have dignity and security in retirement,” they said.

Every other super balance (for the remaining 99.5% of Australian voters) will continue to be taxed at a concessional rate of up to 15%.

“The 0.5% of individuals with superannuation accounts over $3 million will receive less generous tax breaks for balances that are beyond what is necessary to fund a comfortable retirement,” Chalmers and Jones said.

The ministers added that enabling legislation to lock in the proposed reforms will come before parliament “as soon as practicable”.

Consultation with the superannuation industry and other relevant stakeholders about the implementation of the 2025-26 tax concession measure is also planned.

