WGEA says organisations are ‘seeing results’ in gender equality

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency has revealed organisations with its Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation are more likely to have a smaller gender pay gap.

To obtain the citation, organisations apply to WGEA to be assessed on seven criteria:

Leadership, strategy and accountability Developing a gender-balanced workforce Gender pay equity Support for caring Mainstreaming flexible work Preventing gender-based harassment and discrimination, sexual harassment and bullying Driving change beyond your workplace.

Additionally, there is a “lived experience” check involving an interview with the CEO, an employee survey and making the EOCGE application available to employees.

The citation may be rescinded if there is a sexual harassment court case against the organisation, for example, or if a new CEO does not uphold the values of the citation.

The latest data found EOCGE organisations have an average gender pay gap of 17.4% – 26% lower than non-EOCGE organisations.

Male managers were also more likely to take primary carer’s leave at 34% for EOCGE organisations compared with 18% for non-EOCGE organisations.

WGEA director Mary Wooldridge said the data showed EOCGE employers that make gender equality part of their business strategy are “seeing results”.

“With the upcoming legislative reforms requiring WGEA to publish employer gender pay gaps, the results of this new analysis show that with intentional leadership and a commitment to gender equality, an employer can reduce their gender pay gap for the benefit of all their employees,” Wooldridge said.

“Critically, EOCGE employers are delivering an approach that results in better support structures in place for working families; stronger actions to address pay inequalities; and strategic recruitment, promotion and retention practices that encourage the full participation of women at work.”

There are 104 citation holders on the list, with 25 recently added.

Organisations on the EOCGE list include consultancy PwC Australia, law firm Minter Ellison and The Star Entertainment Group.

The reporting regime on gender pay data to the agency will soon apply to government employers. The Mandarin has contacted WGEA whether public sector agencies would be eligible for the EOCGE certification.

This data was published after the WGEA revealed there has been a slight improvement in the gender pay gap, as reported in The Mandarin.