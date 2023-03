Enigmas and riddles as the Russian economy weathers the storm

It has been a year since a seemingly endless tranche of sanctions were imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, threatening to cause economic contractions so profound as to yield results on the battlefield.

As the Council of the European Union explains, “The sanctions aim at weakening Russia’s ability to finance the war and specifically target the political, military and economic elite responsible for the invasion.”

In March 2022, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence that the sanctions regime would leave a telling mark. “The Russian economy will be devastated as a consequence of what we’ve already done, but we … continue to consider further steps we can take.”