Wong announces international fund for LGBT+ rights

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong has announced a $3.5 million fund to support LGBT+ rights globally.

Speaking at the Sydney WorldPride Human Rights Conference, Wong said the fund was part of Australia offering more practical support for the overseas queer community.

“A new Inclusion and Equality Fund will be Australia’s first dedicated fund to support LGBTQIA+ civil society organisations and human rights defenders, international partnerships and networks — helping address social stigma and legal discrimination,” Wong said via a recorded message.

As a first step, Australia will contribute more to the Global Equality Fund, a fund focused on protecting LGBT+ rights globally.

“But this is just the start,” Wong said.

“In the coming months, I have asked our Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to consult across our region and our community to identify the areas in which we are best equipped to make a difference.

“This will inform a dedicated LGBTQIA+ human rights engagement strategy — including bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, development and humanitarian assistance.”

Wong is travelling to Malaysia and India this week, with her first visit to the latter as foreign minister.

Also speaking at the conference, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said Australia can play a leading role in progressing LGBT+ equality internationally.

Dreyfus said it was not enough for Australia to promote LGBT+ rights only within the country.

“As a good international citizen, we should encourage our near neighbours to do the same too. I’m proud to be part of a government that recognises that,” Dreyfus said.

“Australia actively works with diplomatic networks and state coalitions to promote the multilateral human rights system.”

The attorney-general also said the issue was cross-portfolio, adding health, foreign affairs, employment and workplace relations, and social services each had their role to play.

Speaking at the @SydWorldPride Human Rights Conference today I had one simple message from the @AlboMP Government to share. No matter who you are, who you love or where you come from – you are valued, you are equal and you are celebrated. pic.twitter.com/CwdpWUEnea — Mark Dreyfus (@MarkDreyfusKCMP) February 28, 2023

Earlier in the speech, Dreyfus pointed out how homosexuality was still criminalised across Australia when he went to university in the 1970s.

He spoke about how Tasmania became the last jurisdiction to decriminalise homosexuality in 1997.

It did not happen until after Nicholas Toonen brought a case against the government before the United National Human Rights Committee in 1994.

“These changes occurred within the lifetime of most people in this room – in the lifetime of many of our children,” Dreyfus said.

“Today, Australia is committed to being a global leader in promoting, protecting and upholding human rights.

“Not because we are perfect, but because our own recent history teaches us that positive change is possible – and the progress that has been made to address the social stigma and legal discrimination faced by the LGBTQI+ community in this country has made Australia a better place for everyone.”

The attorney-general also looked internationally to what progress had been made, stating Malta, Albania, Belgium, Bolivia, Chile, Honduras, the United States, the United Kingdom and Mexico had introduced legislation to penalise hate crimes and hate speech towards the queer community.

“As we look to the road ahead, we can see we are building on progress but there is always more to do,” the attorney-general said.

On the weekend, prime minister Anthony Albanese became the first sitting prime minister to march in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

