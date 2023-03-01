Public invited to choose what’s in the next census

Imagine giving people the ability to build their own census questionnaire in the same way as giving a child a bucket of LEGO that gets the creative juices flowing.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is doing just that by asking Australians to take the ‘do-it-yourself’ mindset to the great population quiz that the statisticians want to be filled in every five years to see how the country is morphing.

Assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Andrew Leigh said that the bureau’s call for community suggestions is to ensure that the census remains fit for purpose.

“The census is a snapshot of the nation. It’s taken every five years. We’ve got to make sure that snapshot is asking the right questions,” Leigh said.

“In the past we’ve discarded questions about whether your house has a toilet or an internet connection and we’ve added questions about whether people have served in the defence forces, and whether they have a long-term health condition.”

He said the bureau is asking people to choose things that should be added or deleted from the census questionnaire in time for a new census to be developed.

Director of 2026 census content Georgia Chapman said the topic review process will be helped by the feedback.

“This is your chance to reflect the richness of Australia in the next census and to help inform Australia’s important decisions,” Chapman said.

“There will be many considerations when determining the topics for the 2026 census, including why the data is needed, the total number of questions to answer, the cost of processing responses and whether other data sources could meet these needs.”

The deadline for what the ABS calls the first phase of its census question review process is April 28.

A media release from the ABS says that the bureau will “play back what it has heard” later this year and look for further comment as it refines the next census.

