Is David Thodey a prospect for the Reserve Bank board?

When it comes to fortuitous coincidences, David Thodey’s resignation as chair of domestic payments bulwark Tyro hot on the heels of the Reserve Bank of Australia putting a public job ad for a board member onto LinkedIn — a proletarian statement if ever there was one — is up there.

The ad came after months of treasurer Jim Chalmers and the Labor government piling pressure onto the central bank and its chief over its perceived disconnection from kitchen table issues, including speculation governor Phillip Lowe’s leadership might not be renewed. Few doubt changes are coming to the central bank.

So, one might reasonably ask, where is the potential link between Thodey quitting Tyro and a possible RBA seat? Well, one of the conditions incumbent on applicants for the RBA board to get a seat is that, quite explicitly, they must not be a director of an authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) — that is to say, a bank.

It’s even on the statute books:

“In terms of section 17(1) of the Reserve Bank Act, members of the Board may not be a director, officer or employee of an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959,” the RBA’s own statement on its board says.

And Tyro has an ADI licence, being the original local challenger to the Big Four’s Mastercard and Visa payments hegemony.

One of the parting gifts of the Morrison government to the central bank was the flagging of a review of the RBA to look at its “regulatory architecture”. Chalmers similarly, committed to an RBA review in opposition, has since come good on the promise in government.

The review of the Reserve Bank is due this month, as is the massive strategic review of Defence.

March will be a month of major changes in Canberra, as the Albanese government puts the major pieces and people into place ahead of its first major budget, informed by the stocktake budget in released October.

Timing change

The timing of Thodey’s exit from Tyro and the RBA and the job ad is certainly coincidental, Tyro’s results date being inked-in months ago.

That said, it does clear a path for him, should he be encouraged to apply.

The way in which Reserve Bank members – who decide monetary policy and, through that, interest rates – is by its very nature a political lightning rod, even if those appointed are required to be independent in their thinking and decision-making.

Unions have been cajoling for one of their own to get a seat — hardly surprising given the overt political hostility and regulatory hits meted out by the previous government. But the risk there is that such a move could backfire and be perceived and attacked as a jobs-for-mates manoeuvre.

Given the Albanese government is now in the process of setting up a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), anything seen to be too partisan would be a prime target for the opposition to direct fire at.

At the same time, it’s hardly a secret that the government and the RBA need to up their game in terms of technical and technological proficiency, both at a policy level and in terms of securing much better and faster economic data that flows through payment systems, bank accounts, loans, building approvals and company and payroll reporting.

Better information, better decisions

One of the big issues confronting Treasury and central banks generally is that many of the data sources they rely on are what is referred to as ‘lagging indicators’ – that is the data they provide comes well after an event, as opposed to it happening at a point in time.

This puts governments and central banks at a disadvantage because the delay in the information they receive means they must necessarily estimate based on trends and other asynchronous information. Better, faster information can inform speedier and more nuanced decisions.

The RBA has, of course, been a keen advocate of systemic modernisation, especially in payments (where it is the system regulator), despite stalling efforts by the banks happy to sweat existing infrastructure.

Lowe has regularly bemoaned the slowness of progress in adopting RBA-led reform, like the New Payments Platform.

One of Thodey’s great talents is his innate understanding of system architectures and their effect on the real world, businesses and people, one of the reasons he is persistently hired to conduct root and branch reviews of government and industries. And he just loves a good system or network.

Grand designs

Best known for his successful tenure at Telstra after the tumult of the Sol Trujillo years, Thodey rose to the top job at the national telco after leading its enterprise and government division.

Prior to that, Thodey ran the Australian operations of IBM, the data and infrastructure and data platforms of which are still heavily embedded right throughout government, banks, telecommunications, and indeed almost any major organisation with a heavy transactional load.

These are the same systems that have frustrated policymakers for years, not because they don’t work (although they can go on the blink) but because it takes a high degree of technical aptitude to understand and master how they work, an aptitude the public sector largely abrogated back to the market in the 1990s.

The Albanese government has pledged to restore that aptitude, though how is a different question.

But if you look at recent speeches by government services minister Bill Shorten, there are conspicuous references to “distributed architecture” in terms of the Albanese government’s plan to bring government services, transactions and identity security up to scratch.

All of these tie in directly or indirectly back to the RBA in one form or another. Aside from being a central bank delivering monetary policy, the RBA is also a mid-sized transactional bank managing the government’s money.

Pensions, welfare payments, tax returns, childcare subsidies and Medicare payments all flow through the RBA’s systems and pipes that were never outsourced.

Touch one, touch all

One of Shorten’s more conspicuous references to a government success was the nomination of Tax’s Single Touch Payroll (STP) as a standout success.

That system was born out of Treasury chief Ken Henry’s prescient decision to invest in data infrastructure and structures under the Standard Business Reporting program to improve longer-term tax efficiency and prepare for a future of automation — and it was built on IBM Websphere.

One of the great outputs of STP, apart from tax efficiency, is that it provides a near-time data feed on wages and earnings traditionally difficult to keep track of.

Knowing where and how to look for data (and to a degree how to extract it) to inform monetary policy will only become more pressing in what are increasingly challenging economic times, as will ‘network effects’ across the economy, both domestic and external.

Another commonality between Henry and Thodey is their ability to relate to everyday people, the issues they face and their sentiments. Unlike many politicians and bankers, neither came from dynastic or powerful families nor were the beneficiaries of intergenerational wealth or patronage.

Henry is on the record as having been raised the son of a low-wage timber worker, while his mother later worked in a 24-hour roadhouse after raising five children. Thodey is more private but is known to have come from a modest background.

Both men used education rather than privilege as a means to further themselves, not a bad perspective to bring to a central bank.

David Thodey did not reply to a request for comment yesterday.

According to APS Jobs, expressions of interest for RBA board positions close on March 8.

