Efficiency dividend, online automation frog-march spawned robodebt: Hanks KC

Years of incessant cost-cutting to meet a mandated annual spending reduction known in the public service as the ‘efficiency dividend’ primed the breeding conditions that enabled the mass invention of unlawful debts prosecuted by one of the largest government agencies in Australia.

That was how the robodebt scheme took on a zombie-like life of its own, according to the root cause analysis of eminent legal academic and barrister Peter Hanks KC, who led the now famous federal court case of Deanna Amato that collapsed the illegal construction.

“I think part of the motivation for the OCI system was to avoid expenditure,” Hanks told the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, referencing the superseded need for manual checks by humans to make a judgement call on alleged overpayments.