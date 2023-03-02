Public sentiment survey finds fewer of us want government to have a ‘substantial role’

The COVID-19 Impact Monitoring Survey has revealed the public expects the Australian government to care for the sick, control who enters the country, and protect a basic standard of living for the elderly.

The ANU project has been tracking the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Australia’s sentiment towards the government since April 2020.

Its latest survey of 3,300 people, conducted in January this year, found lower community support for the government’s role in uplifting poor standards of living for the unemployed, assisting industry, and finding work for everyone who wants a job.

Study co-author Professor Nicholas Biddle said public confidence in government remained strong but that the latest poll was “particularly surprising” in demonstrating that support for a substantial role for government was lower during the pandemic rather than it was before the COVID period.

“Our index of ‘belief in government’ was highest in August 2018, dropped a little in 2021 and 2022, then declined quite substantially between 2022 and 2023,” Biddle said.

“Australians are more confident in the federal government than they have been since the height of the ‘rally-around-the-flag’ period in late-2020 when the federal and state/territory governments were actively managing the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

This boost in public confidence, potentially buoyed by the recent change in government, showed that twice as many Australians today were happy about the government’s role compared to January 2020, during the height of the Black Summer bushfires crisis.

“Perhaps because of this satisfaction, Australians do not appear to be demanding a much greater role for government,” Biddle said.

“Indeed, apart from support for the unemployed, in many areas there are fewer Australians that think governments should have a role to play.”

The only time during this period when public confidence suffered a blow was during a rough six-month window in the lead-up to last year’s federal election in May. That moment in the political landscape saw Scott Morrison’s government slump in the polls.

An overwhelming majority of survey respondents (73.9%) in January said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the direction of the country. The paper suggested Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ability to limit the COVID-19 death toll influenced attitudes toward the government.

Professor Biddle said it made sense Australians, relative to other countries who had a more devastating experience of the pandemic, might be more optimistic about government and democracy.

“If death rates comparable to the United States or the United Kingdom had eventuated, then we would expect that Australians would be less satisfied with their own lives, less satisfied or confident in their institutions, and more likely to support notions of populism,” he said.

But the survey also indicated that issues relating to the economy now preoccupy the minds of Australians, with a total of 44.5% reporting economic issues as ‘most important’. Housing shortages/affordability and interest rates ranked in this category for 9.3% of respondents, with 1.3% also putting COVID-19 in the same bucket.

“Financial stress is one of the issues most Australians are struggling with.

“Given almost exactly half, 49.9%, of Australians think that rising prices were a very big problem according to the survey, it is an issue that will undoubtedly be front of mind for our political leaders,” Biddell said.

‘Taking stock: Wellbeing and political attitudes in Australia at the start of the post-COVID era’ was published by the ANU centre for social research and methods on Thursday.

