QPSC revamps with new name and increased scope

The Queensland Public Service Commission has been renamed the Queensland Public Sector Commission (QPSC), as the government has replaced the legislation governing the commission.

The commission said the new name was “in recognition of the increased scope of work and reach across additional public sector entities, not previously captured in the Public Service Act 2008”.

The Public Sector Act 2022 has added 62 entities to the commission’s scope.

“The new act provides a modern, employee-focused legislative framework to rejuvenate the public sector, allow public servants to operate at their best, and seeks to build Queenslanders’ confidence and trust in the public sector,” the QPSC said on its website.

The changes to the QPSC come after the Coaldrake report was published, which found a “serious issue” with the “current visibility of paid lobbying” in government.

One of the report’s 14 recommendations was for QPSC to take a key role in the “rejuvenation of the capability and capacity of the Queensland public sector”.

QPSC will focus on five areas for rejuvenation: leadership, capability, performance and integrity, collaboration, and inclusive cultures.

Sub-areas included matters such as establishing a diverse leadership pipeline, building pride in public service, and reframing the relationship with First Nations people.

Another inclusion in the Queensland legislation is a review mechanism that can be initiated either by the Queensland premier, the responsible minister, or the Public Sector Governance Council (PSGC).

“Reviews can be about public administration or public sector management, including the effectiveness, efficiency or activities of a public sector entity,” the commission stated.

There are exceptions to which agencies can be reviewed, with the Crime and Corruption Commission, the Office of the Information Commissioner, the Queensland Integrity Commissioner, the Office of the Ombud, the audit office, the Electoral Commission of Queensland, and the Queensland Human Rights Commission all excluded.

Additionally, reviews can not target an individual.

QPSC commented on its website the legislation “strengthens the role of the PSC as a system leader, steward and enabler”.

At the federal level, stewardship is one of the values being considered by the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) to add to the APS Values.

QPSC is the fourth jurisdiction in Australia to have its commission named after a “public sector” rather than a “public service”, with the Victorian and Western Australian commissions named likewise and South Australia having an Office of the Commissioner for Public Sector Employment.

For the territories, ACT has a public sector standards commissioner while the Northern Territory has its Office of the Commissioner for Public Employment.

Federally, Gordon de Brouwer was also named “secretary for public sector reform” last year as part of a two-year appointment.

