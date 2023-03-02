Even-footing on the APS career ladder as a woman is more like acrobatics. Brace yourself

Pay equity is something everybody in the public service can rally around but there are other important cultural changes, in addition to equal parental leave entitlements and celebrating working dads, which workplaces must turn their minds to.

Conversations leveraging the annual theme of International Women’s Day (IWD) almost always underscore the importance of structural and cultural ways for a more equal division of labour for men and women at work and home.

While gender equality will, in part, depend on shifting the division of heavy lifting between husbands and wives or mums and dads who share home and work responsibilities, there is another subset of talent in the APS workforce who these advances will do little for.

For single people, childless people, and those whose identities outside work have nothing necessarily to do with the family unit, a tired piece of colloquial advice to ‘get a wife’ (in the spirit of Annabel Crabb’s 2015 book The wife drought) is meaningless. It will often get a chuckle from a crowd but it means nothing.

It is a hollow conversation for anybody whose experience of unconscious bias at work (usually for reasons that go beyond the gender they identify as and reports of legitimate actual and perceived discrimination against working parents) means the effort to prove their worth is like taking on another full-time job.

This problem is a sticking point for the APS, which waxes lyrical about diversity and inclusion. But in its 2022 annual report, the Australian Public Service Commission noted it had only “partially achieved” against its own performance measure for the provision of diversity and inclusion support, guidance and leadership to agencies.

Of three separate strategy documents spanning the commonwealth’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce (2020-24), APS disability employment (2020-25), and APS gender equality (2021-26), the commission said it had only started all strategy actions for the latter with respect to gender.

This included moving on six action areas, three of which will be delivered in full by 2026. They include leadership and accountability; respectful workplaces and empowered people; shifting gender stereotypes; flexible ways of working; gender data; and leveraging external influence.

“The APS requires a diverse workforce that reflects and understands the people it services.

“By ensuring that the APS remains an attractive employer for all groups, the government is better able to access the broad range of skills and capabilities available in the community,” the commission’s report read.

At last count, Australia’s commonwealth departments are led by 10 men (62.5%) and six women (37.5%). They are not paid equally.

Our analysis of the latest reported figures shows the secretaries who are men pocketed a base salary average of $731,104, while the women’s base salary was $707,772. This is a difference of $23,332, or 3.3%.

Equal pay is a bigger issue than better support for working parents, and calls for intersectional strategies

In government, high-flyers come in all shapes and sizes, sit everywhere along the gender spectrum, and their talent cannot be totally expressed or optimised unless we make room for their growth and contribution. However, barriers to their progression — usually in terms of both pay and promotion — remain.

Having a conversation with an imaginary spouse about the extra elbow grease they can put into cleaning the kitchen will certainly get them nowhere closer to equal and fairer pay.

For women, the most discernible evidence of this is in the 6% gender pay gap (still markedly better than the 14.1% gap out in the private sector wilderness); and the fact that women make up only 44.6% of the most senior levels of senior executive service bands 2 and 3.

According to the latest State of the Service report, women make up 60.4% of a 159,469-person-strong APS workforce. So the phenomenon of unequal pay persists, despite the fact there are more women employed by government. Part of this story can be explained by the larger number of women in junior roles.

A reported 40% of the APS workforce has some kind of caring responsibility, with childcare comprising the bulk of duties (33%), followed by care for parents (10%) and care for a partner (3%). Statistically, this means the number of people without caring responsibilities is almost exactly equivalent to the number of women in the APS. That is the majority of the workforce.

APSC data shows there are similar proportions of employees with and without carer responsibilities employed at each classification level — with the greatest proportion of carers employed at the APS 5-6 (37%) level. Slightly larger proportions of carers are also employed at the EL1 level onwards, compared to non-carers.

Caring responsibilities beyond work — critical as they may be — are only one intersectional challenge contributing to inequality.

There are other structural and cultural roadblocks facing APS women that will not budge if there is an organisational preoccupation with parents (rarely, if ever, do talkfests on this subject also meaningfully discuss caring responsibilities for ageing parents or a special needs family member — they are commonly dominated by discourse about the struggle to juggle career success with parenting duties).

In no particular order, this could include a person’s sexuality, culture, race, class, disability, age as well as gender. This is not an exhaustive list.

Should the government achieve a reputation as an employer of choice, which champions inclusivity, women will be sure to benefit in ways they have so far been unable. This includes women who happen to be unattached to a significant other or with human children for whom to share care responsibilities.

But what does that look like, and what useful advice can you take away to agitate for fairer treatment at work?

Pay transparency helps drive change but actively pursuing opportunities to grow women’s skills also a must

Fact: being an excellent, meritorious and industrious public servant will not grant you the recognition you deserve.

Fact: complex structural barriers remain, meaning support to nurture the talent and promise of these candidates so that they might one day become tomorrow’s director, chief operating officer, and possibly even secretary, is not guaranteed.

These issues are not exclusive to the public service but leading conversations about organisational change seem to resonate a bit more collectively for what is basically one of the country’s largest workforces.

At the same time as IPPA ACT hosted a special IWD panel event in Canberra with big names like Attorney-General’s Department secretary Katherine Jones and new Department of Veterans Affairs boss Alison Frame this week, WGEA released a new analysis showing its certified employers of choice were outperforming other organisations in the gender pay gap stakes.

Among employers boasting the WGEA employer of choice tick of approval were a number of top-tier law firms, in addition to Woolworths and Boston Consulting Group.

The reporting regime on gender pay data will soon apply to government employers but the verdict is still out as to when, for example, they too may be eligible for employer-of-choice certification. The Mandarin has asked WGEA. Check back for an update.

The bottom line is that companies who are cognisant of gender pay gaps, and who collect data and report employee pay, are more likely to rectify it. This generally makes them better, fairer places for women to work.

Meanwhile, pay equity in the APS dominated Wednesday’s IPAA panel discussion, which posed the question ‘What does it mean to embrace equity within your own sphere of influence?’.

Newly minted DVA boss Alison Frame reflected that when she worked for the state bureaucracy in NSW, many of her high-flying male peers simply couldn’t comprehend the reality of the gender pay gap.

“I’m very keen to ensure that there is pay equity for men and women doing identical roles. I have been in departments in NSW, where for example, women at the same level as men in senior executive ranks are not getting paid on average at the same rates,” Frame told an IPAA ACT audience.

According to the secretary, transparency and reporting will be what one day helps to achieve pay equality in Australia. She expressed the hope that legislation before parliament (Workplace Gender Equality Amendment (Closing the Gender Pay Gap) Bill) would make a difference in this space.

“We all need to be cognisant about it, really actively look at that and make sure that we are doing everything we can to address full pay equity [sic] and I think transparency is a really key driver of that.

“This has been able to continue because those rates of pay are not known. It’s known to a few people at the top but other people don’t and that’s why those discrepancies [happen],” she said.

For ASD’s Sarah Collins, the question of gender equity and how it affected her career trajectory did not cross her mind until about 10 years in the workforce.

The portfolio and transformation first assistant director-general said it was not until she participated in a selection panel recruiting for an EL1 position that she really considered how unconscious bias meant women were not being given the same opportunities to develop their skills and advance their careers in the same way as their male peers.

“At the end of that [selection] round, we had an entire male cohort. I thought, ‘How did we get to this point where I’m going to sign off with a panel, where the men — by virtue of their resume and the work that they’ve done — are actually performing at a level that means they are far more competitive than the women? Especially the women that started at the same time?’,” Collins said.

“That’s when I started to look back and [consider] opportunity. It’s too late if we’re getting to interview situations or promotion situations and realising that the women haven’t been given the opportunity that the men have for a whole range of reasons,” she said.

According to Collins, actively targeting new public servants so they are given every chance to grow and develop as they continue on in their careers is important to hitting gender equity aspirations.

“There’s a lot of things we can do even at very junior levels of management and with our peers to make their opportunities greater, and enable that situation that we got ourselves into all those years ago — not backwards.

“And not just the opportunity that sits around structural initiatives, but the ones that we can manage as individuals by managing our teams and thinking about it right from the beginning [of people’s careers],” she said.

How women in the public service can negotiate more money

Dr Caroline Hughes, Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) executive director, shared her experience of learning how to be an effective self-advocate in asking for what she was worth. Learning the skill did not happen overnight, however, and she told the IPAA audience sheer determination was an essential ingredient for her success.

“I think it’s really important that females feel empowered to challenge what they are offered,” Hughes said.

“I know that has impacted me in the past — I was a director at CIT but I wasn’t paid the same as the other directors. Lots of excuses why, but obviously my Aboriginality played a part.

“I put forward a bold approach — my son, he worked in HR, said ‘You’ll never get that.’ And that included 20% superannuation.

“I got it because I believed in myself and other people were shocked that I got it. I really encourage women because ‘no’ doesn’t kill — you won’t drop dead from a ‘no’ in negotiations — go with it,” she said.

For many public servants, particularly go-getters at the EL1 and EL2 levels whose agencies come to rely on them to perform above and beyond, making the business case for a deserving pay rise can still be difficult.

Collins suggested women in this situation deploy data to demonstrate their output to managers and lead a calm and considered conversation about what they offered the organisation with this evidence.

“I’ve never found that anyone seeks to hold people back. It’s inadvertent and it’s usually, from my experience in the public service, of a lack of experience, knowledge or awareness, as opposed to any contempt,” Collins said.

“I think that having those discussions — and it goes to transparency, it goes to the communication piece that we need to do — actually opened people’s eyes up.”

Sharing a workplace anecdote about a boss who once proclaimed to her ‘I don’t see gender’, Collins said so often that was actually the problem.

Unconscious bias was the most common phenomenon that allowed motivated staff members to sometimes be over-utilised but not properly remunerated for that work, she added.

“My comment was ‘You don’t see gender, so you don’t see the issues that are facing this organisation at this particular point, and the fact that three quarters of your executive are male.’ Because he genuinely didn’t see gender and see the impact that it had in that particular situation,” she said.

“Communication is really central and sometimes you have to just tackle it.”

Frame also stressed that it was important public servants who were adding “stretch tasks” to their job description should explicitly point out to their manager what value they were adding to the agency outside of their formal remit.

“[Make] that clear to the manager: ‘I’m doing all these additional parts, I’m seeking these stretch tasks, I’m taking them on, I’m delivering against them.’ That’s what puts you in a good position for bargaining going forward,” Frame said.

“That’s not just your immediate remuneration but your career path from that point on as well — having that longer-term conversation [by asking], ‘Where is this going to take me? What are the opportunities for me? I’m happy to do this, but this is what I’m looking for in return.’.”

The countdown is on for IWD 2023 in T-minus four days. What action will you take to find an even footing on the career ladder?

While we don’t expect the gender pay gap for the public service will be solved in this time, you can bet your bottom dollar (sorry, it’s 2023, we actually mean bet your 87 cents) that The Mandarin will keep the hazard warning lights on in this space.