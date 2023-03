Robodebt proves unlawfulness is a red line the APS must not cross

Many people in or around the Australian Public Service were eager to watch the evidence from Renée Leon at the royal commission into robodebt on Tuesday.

The former secretary of the then-Department of Human Services did not disappoint, describing in her customary precise, quiet manner what it was like to serve at the top of the APS under the previous government.

Leon delivered bombshell after bombshell ­– not that any of it should have come as a great surprise. The shock was more in the fact that she was saying it.