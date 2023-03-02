Innovation everywhere, impact for all: Brisbane’s decade of a lifetime

Brisbane has embarked on the decade of its life … at least in living memory.

The epic journey to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic games, is already fuelling a heady mix of promise, possibility and a lot of very hard work.

That’s the context for this year’s BiiG (Business Improvement and Innovation in Government) conference (otherwise known as BiiG2023) with a theme – “innovation everywhere, impact for all” – that speaks directly not just to the energy and excitement of the moment, but to big questions of not just of equity and accessibility but of impact too.

In the end, what matters is the ability to track the way innovation, big and small, plays out for people and communities.

The point is whether the investment of time, money and effort that public servants and the partners they work with put in, make a difference people can see and feel.

That’s the key – not just innovation everywhere, but impact for all.

Full festival

The annual BiiG conference has established an enviable record as one of Australia’s leading public sector innovation events. Each year, many hundreds of people attend the two days of thinking, learning and delivering for innovation in government and the public sector.

This year, BiiG has gone full “festival”, putting together a series of half-day lead-in events, culminating in a one-day conference and dinner on March 23.

The story of the festival is innovation for sustainability, inclusivity and widely shared prosperity. Across the cities and regions of Queensland, that means new partnerships and inspiring unexpected combinations of diverse people and places.

Lead-in events

There are two days of events (March 21 and 22) leading up to the main conference, which offer festival goers an opportunity to take a “deep dive” into the topics of their choosing.

The first asks what the public sector can learn from First Nations innovators and is being led by Deadly Innovation, Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport. Deadly Innovation creates pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses and innovators to turn their ideas into reality

The second is led by the Department of Environment and Science and seeks to challenge public sector agencies in their preparations to be “climate ready” and how that sets an example for others.

The third is a showcase of public sector innovation to be hosted by the Queensland Chief Entrepreneur. It will be a morning of impact stories with presentations from up to six public sector teams.

And the fourth is a mini-customer summit, led by the Queensland Chief Customer and Digital Officer. An interactive summit to inspire public sector leaders to place customers at the centre of our public services, understand their diverse needs and create “impact for all”.

The main conference

Topped and tailed by keynotes from two incredible thought leaders, Dr Catriona Wallace and Dr Jordan Nguyen, the one-day conference will start by framing the context that starts with the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, but goes well beyond to big transitions in Queensland’s economy, in learning, work, energy, health and wellbeing and in many other areas too.

It’s all about the “why” of innovation everywhere, impact for all.

The conversation will then turn to the practical requirements for innovation built on diversity and inclusion whose excitement, impact and practical results open up for everyone, not just for a few. What does that look like and why is it important?

Finally, the discussion will take on questions of how all of this demands new partnerships and ecosystems that mobilise the best mix of talent, expertise, resources and shared purpose. In other words, how does this work get done?

It’s a day – and a week – of powerful conversations, deep and practical learning and a focus on action.

We do hope to see you there.

The Mandarin is the media partner for the event, which is held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 21 to 23.

Earlybird tickets close on March 8. Ticket options include the full festival or single events.

For more details, visit the event website or contact event manager Rebecca Hannan, Office of the Queensland Chief Entrepreneur, biig@premiers.qld.gov.au