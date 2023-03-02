Coutts-Trotter on NSW caretaker period, democracy and LinkedIn

The main advice Michael Coutts-Trotter, secretary of the NSW Department of Premier & Cabinet, has for the NSW public service for the upcoming caretaker period is to, well, take care.

With the state election on March 25, the caretaker period for the NSW government started on March 3.

In an interview with The Mandarin, Coutts-Trotter pointed out caretaker was a convention, not law, and therefore required “common sense and judgment”.

“We have it because the [NSW] Legislative Assembly is dissolved and the usual oversight that a parliament can exercise on the government isn’t available,” Coutts-Trotter said.

“There’s a change to the level of oversight, and every election holds the possibility of change of government.

“It’s a period in which we need to respect the fact that an incoming government shouldn’t be bound by major decisions taken by public servants or ministers in the caretaker period, and that we need to be very, very cautious about what we do because the parliament is not able to reconvene itself.”

Coutts-Trotter told The Mandarin he would encourage NSW public servants to read the guidance material available.

“Keep an eye out for some of the main pitfalls,” the secretary said.

“Of course, they are: don’t make significant new decisions, appointments or enter into significant contracts, don’t provide ministers with policy advice, unless it’s clearly in the public interest to do so.

“If there was, God forbid, another significant COVID wave or a natural disaster or something else extraordinary, of course, we’re here to provide policy advice.

“But otherwise, we should be providing factual information, but not policy advice during the caretaker period.”

The secretary added his department, which is responsible for making sure the state’s public sector is educated about caretaker, can be contacted if a public servant is uncertain about something.

“If you’re in doubt about something, say it out loud to somebody else. Or give us a ring and put the question to us,” he said.

Of concern to Coutts-Trotter for this caretaker period was social media, particularly LinkedIn, where a person’s activity is linked directly back to where they work.

“What you say [on LinkedIn] is seen through the prism of you as a public servant,” the secretary said.

He added that any social media that identifies someone as a public servant should be used with an abundance of caution, as a comment or even a like could imply impartiality.

“We do have to be careful about what we say, where we say it, and particularly the extent to which it’s able to be linked to the job we do,” Coutts-Trotter said.

“That’s particularly true if you hold a more senior role in the public service.

“When in doubt, leave it out.”

Coutts-Trotter acknowledged a public servant is more likely to be more interested in policy than the average person, adding it was “inherent” to why some people work in the public sector.

“They’re probably slightly more politically and policy-engaged than the community as a whole. That’s great. That’s absolutely brilliant,” the secretary said.

Coutts-Trotter said the more senior a public servant is, the more they should stay away from public political activity.

For junior public servants, the secretary said judgments are to be made with the key being to separate professional identity from the private person.

“If you’re commenting online, you don’t use official information that’s available to you as a public servant to weigh into a policy debate,” Coutts-Trotter said.

“You shouldn’t identify your job and role and suggest from that view, you have a particular insight or authority to comment.”

By weighing in on a public policy debate, public servants could lead the community to infer they would be unable to professionally deal with a government with a different policy.

“There’s no completely bright lines,” the secretary said.

“It really is just a matter of being engaged – but thoughtful – about how you engage in the political debate.”

For Coutts-Trotter, respecting the caretaker period lets the community have continued faith that the public service will be able to act impartially no matter who is in government.

It links back to the public service’s role in a functioning democracy, with Coutts-Trotter mentioning the number of democracies in the world is falling.

“We shouldn’t take what we have in NSW, in Australia, for granted,” the secretary said.

“It is a remarkable thing that we are able to resolve community disputes peacefully, and in a civil and orderly way through the ballot box.”

He said public servants should “take pride” in the role they play in the democratic system.

“We should take care to ensure we give people confidence in the processes we support,” he said.

“And after a decision is made at the ballot box, that we’re here to professionally and competently help the government implement the agenda it’s taken to the community for a mandate.”

READ MORE:

NSW government looking into recommendations for grant administration