NSW Police, eSafety Commission join forces to fight online abuse

A spike in online harms such as child abuse and sexual extortion has led two key agencies, the eSafety Commission and the NSW Police, to formalise how they work together in the future.

The updated memorandum of understanding allows information gained from eSafety investigations to be shared with NSW Police, which can pursue matters if required.

eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant is working on similar agreements with other state and territory police forces and the Australian Federal Police.

These agreements with law enforcement agencies are in part an acknowledgement that there are limitations to the eSafety Commissioner’s power under law. Criminal matters still need to be handled by the police.

”While eSafety is equipped with civil powers to address many online harms, it is vital we also work with law enforcement to target perpetrators and identify victims in more serious criminal matters,” Inman Grant said.

“As the largest law enforcement agency in the southern hemisphere, NSW Police are a mission-critical partner for us as we work to jointly tackle online harms at scale and educate the NSW community about eSafety’s role.”

News of the signing of the memorandum of understanding coincides with an increase in online abuse reports.

“We recorded a 65% jump in cyberbullying last financial year alone, for example, a 55% increase in image-based abuse and a 45% increase in illegal and restricted content,” Inman Grant said.

“As well as higher volumes, we’ve also observed online content and threats becoming more violent and, at times, criminal.

“As a result, we’re seeing increased community concern about everything from online dating to sextortion, cyberbullying and youth crime being shared and promoted through social media.”

READ MORE:

Widespread online abuse of people with intellectual disability, finds eSafety