Stuart Robert savages APS over alleged dud advice on robobebt: ‘Simply unconscionable. And I’ve chosen my words carefully.’

Stuart Robert, former minister for human services in the Morrison government, has directly accused senior bureaucrats of hiding the illegality of robodebt’s construction from the ministry for years, claiming he was insufficiently briefed as incoming minister and then blindsided by the imploding program.

In a day of retribution and high drama again marked by a conspicuous lack of written evidence or notes, contestation about what was said by ministers and bureaucrats alike was the order of the day as Robert made former prime minister Scott Morrison’s declaration of disappointment in the public service look mild.

There are now two fundamentally opposed recollections entered into the record of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme about what happened in the final days of the program. It resembles two pilots of an aircraft having a punch-up before it crashes.