Gender equality is possible when women commit to staying the course

Katy Gallagher has spoken of the firebrand legacy of the late Susan Ryan, reflecting on the ire Ryan attracted for fighting for abortion law reforms during the early stages of her political career and her commitment to championing the advancement of Australian women.

“Role models are crucial in politics. It can be a fast and brutal game,” Gallagher said.

“In order to keep your head, hold your nerve and maintain an open heart, it’s important to have people ahead of you who you admire. Who show you it can be done. And show you how it can be done. “

Reflecting on the life of social justice champion and Labor stalwart who passed away in 2020 aged 77, Gallagher recalled a rich life full of nation-changing work. This was made possible by Ryan’s enduring optimism that a better future for all was within reach, she said.

“Susan’s wasn’t a saccharine positivity — I mean the sort that you see in memes on Instagram. It was an optimism that was deep in her bones, which animated her spirit.

“Susan’s ethos was: it’s good to be alive. And as long as you’re alive, you can do some good,” Gallagher said.

“When Susan came to politics from activist feminism, she came to politics very deliberately — seeing it as the most effective mechanism for change.

“She saw that you had to get inside the tent and master democratic politics and processes, policies, parties, lobbying, factions, elections and campaigns in order to make a change that would impact the most amount of people,” she said.

Ryan, who served in the Hawke Labor government, was more recently known as Australia’s first age-discrimination commissioner (2011-2016). But she also served the country as a senator between 1975 and 1988, as minister for education and youth affairs, as minister assisting the prime minister on the status of women and special minister of state, and was also the first woman to serve in a Labor government cabinet.

During the 1980s Ryan was instrumental in seeing Australia’s landmark anti-discrimination and equal-opportunity legislation introduced. This included the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 and the Affirmative Action Act 1986.

Gallagher said Ryan’s political career was defined by asking straightforward questions — and often receiving “some pretty unsatisfactory answers in return”.

Over decades of public service Ryan frequently posed these questions:

Why should women be forced into a narrow life based on a gender stereotype?

Why couldn’t they be judged on merit?

Why weren’t they allowed to be as free as men?

Whose interests did that lack of freedom serve?

And why were injustices — in everything from pay to legal standing to discrimination to violence — allowed to happen to women unchallenged?

Gallagher said it was thanks to women like Ryan who persisted with their questions and agitation for change that the national and cultural landscape would start to transform.

“Much of her philosophy around social justice was of the common sense variety. She didn’t go in for intellectual abstractions.

“Susan and others like her challenged them and changed things,” the minister said.

When Ryan entered politics in 1975 she was a 33-year-old single mother. Her slogan, on crossing over into the federal arena, was ‘A woman’s place is in the senate’.

Gallagher said the rough and tumble of activism, the pressures of being a single parent, and surviving Labor’s internal systems had taught Ryan an important lesson about being unable to please everyone.

“You can’t lose sleep about that. You just need to get on with the job, with the tools that you’ve got and the people that you have around you.

“Susan also understood that in politics you need to learn the process and make the process work in your favour. Then — to use one of her most cherished metaphors — you could catch a wave into shore,” she said.

By the time Ryan was part of the newly elected Hawke government, Australia’s gender pay gap was more than double what it is today (33% compared to the modern public sector gender pay gap of 6%), women participated in 45% of the workforce, and boys were more likely than their female peers to pursue higher education after secondary school.

Gallagher said she drew inspiration from Ryan’s trailblazing example as a woman in politics to do good and work hard to achieve lasting change for the nation. Being a single mother in the context of this work was an asset, not a liability, she said.

“Susan and I have shared many similarities in our political careers. We were both young women in our 30s — and both single parents — when we ran for office for the first time, both in the ACT Legislative Assembly.

“We were both tapped on the shoulders and asked to run by the women in our party — to challenge gender inequality in ALP ranks. And of course, we both dealt with the surprise and maybe some shock when we won,” she said.

Ryan’s influence on modern-day politics meant considering all decisions in the caucus, cabinet, and every ERC meeting with an assessment against what such choices would mean for women. Gallagher said embedding the gender lens in government policy and program work, including for the NDIS and social security system, and in industrial relations, was a deliberate and conscious goal.

“Last year when prime minister Albanese appointed me as finance minister, minister for women and minister for the public service — a great honour — it was not an accident or a random collection of portfolios.

“It was a deliberate decision on the part of the prime minister to bring women right into the heart of our economic team and the decisions we make at the highest levels of government. Gender is not an add-on, but central to our thinking,” Gallagher said.

In Gallagher’s view, contemporary forces have held Australian women back in recent decades. In part due to the policies and missteps of the previous Coalition government, but exacerbated by the burden of the pandemic which saw women “drop out of the workforce in droves”, leave their careers, remain at home to oversee their children’s schooling, and stereotypical gender roles that “were reinforced with all sorts of policy levers that favoured men”.

“I didn’t watch the Handmaid’s Tale when it was streaming, because I could watch it on the news, and I could see it in the parliament,” Gallagher said of recent years.

“Women were ignored for so long by the Coalition that the government of the day got on without us — women were not needed in the party, they were not needed on the front bench or in the cabinet, they were not needed in the workforce, they were not needed as the prime minister’s advisers, and they were not needed to be spoken to or about.

“And remember the day we were told how fortunate we were that we could gather peacefully without being shot at?,” she said.

In March 2021 former prime minister Scott Morrison told a group of March4Justice protestors that it was a “triumph of democracy” they had the privilege to raise their voices and not be shot at. His flourish referenced the oppressive tactics of the military junta in Myanmar. But the PM also refused to meet with representatives of the protest to hear their concerns.

“That was where we were at until the political pressure got too great and the former prime minister realised he had a major ‘women’s problem’ and had no choice but to do something. But it was too late. Nine years of neglect and disinterest cannot be papered over in the lead-up to an election campaign,” Gallagher said.

From pioneering the women’s budget statement almost 40 years ago to learning how to make the best of process-driven work to win policy gains, Ryan worked out that structural reforms were the best way to bring about change by delivering stability and certainty.

“Susan did something that most politicians and activists can only dream of. On becoming a minister, she became powerful within the system and then she changed the system from within. She got her teeth stuck into process — and in doing so — she changed the process and changed it for the better of all Australian women,” Gallagher said.

“Process is not glamorous. I should know – I spend hours and hours sitting in various meetings. But process allows […] — in the right hands — for the orderly ushering in of progress. And through process — big things can occur.”

Gallagher said Ryan did not simply “pave the way” for women in politics but rather built the road many women have since followed. She championed economic parity for men and women, with the full support of prime minister Bob Hawke, and oversaw what Gallagher described as seeding “elements of the feminist project” into the mainstream (that is, the budget) to make real differences to people’s lives.

“While none of this should be radical — after decades of the conservative government’s overt hostility towards equality for Australian women — sadly, it is,” Gallagher said.

“Some of the issues Susan was grappling with, and thinking deeply about as a shadow minister and then a minister, still loom large in public policy debates today.”

Gendered issues that still haunt Australian society and impact everyday people’s lives — such as the gender pay gap, violence against women and cheaper childcare — had persisted from Ryan’s time in politics to date.

The resolve to work through these problems required untangling them and providing solutions. It would be a long and arduous process — the work of decades — she said, but Ryan’s foundational work with gender-responsive budgeting and gender-disaggregated data back in 1984 was a good start.

“Gender-responsive budgeting has since been recognised internationally as essential both for gender justice and for fiscal justice,” Gallagher said.

“It’s important work, and in my view and the view of the Labor party, gender analysis should be part of every budget process.”

The minister for finance, women and the public service made her remarks at the Australian National University (ANU) on Thursday. She is an alumnus of ANU and received a bachelor of arts from the university after completing her high school studies.

“Now sitting where [Ryan] once sat — at the cabinet table, in parliament, in the senate — do I fully appreciate how ahead of her time Susan was and how difficult it must have been. Particularly when it came to progressing the advancement of women.

“I keep thinking of how proud she would be to know that her party now has a majority of women in the caucus and 10 women in the cabinet.

“Susan, and many others, including those in the brilliant Women’s Electoral Lobby, taught women of my generation about the power of women organising,” she said.

The minister concluded her address by painting a picture of women’s equality and economic empowerment in Australia in 2023.

The median undergraduate starting salary for women is 3.9% less than for men despite women graduating in greater numbers from university courses.

Women’s super-balances are 23.1% less than men’s as we approach retirement age.

Older women are the fastest-growing cohort of people experiencing homelessness and women over 60 are the lowest-earning of all demographic groups nationally.

Women’s workforce participation lags behind men consistently by 8-9 percentage points.

Women’s leadership in the private sector is behind men and 22.3% of governing boards reporting to WEGA have no women on them at all.

The numbers are depressing but Gallagher said, with the positive spirit of change so potently embodied by Susan Ryan, she was determined to help correct the nation’s course.

“Women in Australia are more educated than men but we work less, earn less, have less [sic] savings, less [sic] assets and retire with less.

“One-third of us experience violence at the hands of our partners. One woman dies every ten days in this country.

“This is the work that remains before us. And as an advanced nation, I think we can all agree that this is not good enough.

“Now we must continue the work — the work of feminist politicians. It’s ongoing and never finished,” she said.

