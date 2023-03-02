NIAA to lead myth-busting for The Voice referendum

CEO Jody Broun believes the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) can play a leading role in fighting misinformation during the upcoming Voice referendum.

In partnership with the Attorney-General’s Department, Broun acknowledged there was a lot of “myth-busting” to be done.

“We do need to get more information out there,” Broun said.

“The public sector — led by NIAA in partnership with the Attorney-General’s Department — will be playing a really important role in providing Australians with the information they need to make informed decisions when the time comes.

“Including the reason for the constitutional enshrinement and the sequencing of the Voice, Treaty and the Makarrata.”

Makarrata is a Yolngu word meaning treaty or agreement.

The Uluru Statement from the Heart website describes it as “the coming together after a struggle to supervise a process of agreement-making between governments and First Nations and truth-telling about our history”.

Broun added a lot of information can be found on the NIAA website.

The public servant added there were still concerns about what the Voice is and how it would operate.

“That Voice will be fully [informing governments] to understand the issues on the ground before making those decisions that affect people’s lives,” Broun said.

“It will help prevent those past policy mistakes that we know have happened, and not even in a distant past but more recently as well.

“We know how important that Voice is overall, to prevent things like the Northern Territory emergency response, the Juukan Gorge and other culturally significant sites that have been destroyed, and child removal and family separations policies such as the Stolen Generations.”

The CEO added she had personally been impacted by the Stolen Generations, with her mother stolen from her family when she was six years old.

“It also makes me extremely proud to be part of an agency that is delivering the Territories Stolen Generations Redress Scheme,” Broun said.

“Today is actually the first anniversary of on that scheme being up and running. We’ve had in that time 900 applications and 417 payments, totalling $33.5 million.

“I’ve really been privileged to deliver that program because I know what a difference that makes to people’s lives.

“A lot of those recipients also asked for a personal apology and we’re we’re doing that as senior people in the public service as well.”

Broun was speaking at ANZSOG’s 2023 First Nations Public Administration Conference.

