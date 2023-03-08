In myGov we trust: Labor puts its faith in digital

Powered By

Estonia is providing inspiration as Canberra aims to bring its digital services up to speed and turn myGov into a platform that meets the needs of the 25 million Australians who use it in 1.4 million sessions a day.

The Baltic nation has been an exemplar in delivering digital services for its citizens for 20 years, government services minister Bill Shorten told a Meet the Chiefs industry lunch in Canberra in late February.

“The [Estonian] government’s approach is simple,” Shorten said. “It’s a distributed architecture and is based on open-source software. And it works.”

For Paul Henman, professor of digital sociology and social policy at the University of Queensland, the speech was a welcome sign that the Albanese government is serious about transforming digital services.

“Having more open source coding, and more of a distributed approach, is certainly a big-picture way of thinking,” Henman says. “I think that’s quite important.”

That big picture has been out of focus for a while, Henman says. “[Malcolm] Turnbull was the minister for it and had a mindset for it then, but it kind of plodded along after that when he became prime minister … and it’s plodded along ever since … It lost its whole-of-government steering.”

An open-source approach would result in more transparency and accountability, Henman says. “People can actually check to see whether the code is doing what the government says is doing … with robodebt we might have picked up the problem earlier.”

And one of the benefits of a distributed architecture is that you don’t have to integrate and create big databases, Henman says.

“Big databases are higher security risks, because if you break into it, you break into all of them … ” he says. “Secondly, a distributed approach allows for more agility and allows each agency responsible for a database to design it or evolve it in terms of their needs.”

Take health data, for example. Rather than holding an individual’s records all in one spot, such as My Health Record, Estonia has seven databases. As Shorten pointed out: “For hackers to get a citizen’s full health data, they need to infiltrate seven environments in real time.”

However, there’s one issue with a distributed approach, Henman says.

“It does require collaborative working,” he says. “And I think that’s an important organisational process that needs to happen before we’re going to get more joined-up services or user-friendly spaces.”

Trust in me

The Albanese government wasted no time in getting to grips with digital services. It quickly announced that a myGov user audit (promised pre-election) would go ahead ASAP, and in July 2022 Shorten declared it was time to overcome a “long period of an ineffective, arrogant and at times malicious digital transformation” that had helped erode trust in government and threaten democracy.

“Imagine if humble government services could help restore citizens’ faith in democracy as an operating model,” he said. “Imagine that!”

Henman tries to imagine it, but can’t quite get there. “Faith in democracy is a political problem,” he says. “And delivery of services is a service problem. Clearly, if you can’t deliver to your people, you lose trust in government. But there are a whole range of other things that relate to people trusting government. I think it’s a necessary, but not sufficient, requirement for trust.”

Professor Johanna Weaver, director of the Tech Policy Design Centre at the Australian National University, is also sceptical about the power of myGov to restore faith in democracy. But she believes the stars are aligning to enable meaningful digital policy changes to be made.

“I think we have a government that is energised and focused on these issues … ” she says. “And we have ministers who understand the issues. We also have a public that is focused on these issues in a way that they never have been before. Optus and Medibank have really focused the minds of Australians on why having proper digital services is relevant.

“If we had a well-managed and governed digital identity system, people wouldn’t need to hand over 100 points of ID when they’re getting a phone.”

Could do better

The myGov user audit, led by David Thodey, who chaired the 2019 Australian Public Service review, was published in January.

Two upgrades to myGov – transitioning to a new tech platform and the release of the myGov app – took place during the audit. Despite these, there was still significant room for improvement, the report found. It pointed out three systemic issues that had undermined the delivery of high-quality, citizen-centric services:

The structure and responsibilities of government don’t encourage agencies to join up services.

MyGov has been funded as an IT project, rather than essential national infrastructure.

Fixing myGov means also fixing broader government digital, telephone and face-to-face services.

Shorten told the Canberra lunch: “The report is thorough. Cohesive. And has delivered recommendations that will be the cornerstone of future government digital services.”

Flagging the possibility of public-private collaboration to his tech business audience, Shorten talked about broadening myGov’s capabilities, turning it into a place where Australians could perform tasks such as enrolling to vote, renewing their passports and completing the census.

He also assured that investment in myGov would be long term, and promised progress on the audit’s call to accelerate the development of a national digital ID system.

“Yes, we have to coordinate across multiple portfolios – but I can assure you this government recognises the need to get cracking,” Shorten said.

It’s this need for coordination that concerns Weaver, the co-author of a report calling out lack of coordination between politicians, policymakers, regulators and industry as being the main barrier to good tech policy.

“Unless we see formalised coordination among all of these different agendas at the ministerial level, and across senior levels of the APS … if we continue to look at it from a siloed perspective … we simply won’t deliver the outcomes that these policies are looking to deliver for Australia,” she says.

“It’s the missing link. There’s the energy among ministers, and the demand from citizens. It’s the coordination that’s missing.”