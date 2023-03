“She threw her mobile phone”: DHS compliance manager tells of DepSec bullying and threats at robodebt royal commission

A mid-level compliance officer who turned off automatic processing in the illegal robodebt system so it would not send people demands over the Christmas break was screamed at, had her job threatened and a phone thrown and smashed during meetings with the scheme’s chief.

In explosive and raw evidence presented to the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, Tenille Collins, a former director in the compliance areas of the Department of Human Services, detailed a series of incidents that revealed how anyone daring to question robodebt within her area was swiftly dealt with by its head, deputy secretary Malisa Golightly (who died in December 2021).

The account of Golightly’s quick temper and aggressive workplace behaviour is the most visceral so far from staff working for or around her while she headed the robodebt program from inception to scale-up and delivery.