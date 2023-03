Turnbull to front robobdebt royal commission Monday and Campbell recalled

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has been called to take the stand at the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme on Monday, as the epic probe continues to dig into how the massive and unlawful state-prosecuted shakedown got the green light from bureaucrats and policymakers.

Turnbull’s appearance is primed to be another unedifying day for the Australian Public Service (APS). The once high-profile barrister-turned-tech entrepreneur is to be examined on what he knew and was told about the scheme’s operation.

Turnbull is the second former prime minister told to appear before the royal commission, after Scott Morrison’s earlier appearance. Turnbull’s appearance could test new grounds on cabinet confidentiality because, unlike Morrison, Turnbull never held a welfare-related portfolio.