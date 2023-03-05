Shorten: ‘Early resolution’ to curb number of appealed NDIS cases

New government data has confirmed disability support for participants of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is being delivered faster, with the minister saying a different approach that sees his agency work with appellants early on in their claim is sparing the caseload from swelling out of proportion and leading to fairer outcomes.

On Sunday, Bill Shorten released new data showing that a total of 4,501 NDIS legacy cases that were active last May — at the time the new government came into power — have been resolved. This represents 70% of the legacy caseload.

The minister said that previously too many everyday Australians had their NDIS services stalled for far too long as their cases “dragged on” before the AAT.

“These numbers are just the start in ensuring people with disability are able to get on with living their lives without having to go to court to argue over the level of support they receive,” Shorten said.

“The National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) has implemented measures that have not only helped blitz the number of those legacy cases but also reduce the number of new cases heading to the AAT.”

There has also been a 27% reduction in the overall caseload before the Administrative Appeal Tribunal (AAT) since May 2022, bringing numbers down to 3,280 outstanding NDIS cases.

A total of 4,401 NDIS cases have been resolved in the AAT since 1 June 2022.

“We’ve got more to do in this area, but these numbers give me confidence that we’re on the right track. We look forward to seeing these new measures continuing to result in faster, better processes for people living with disability,” Shorten said.

In addition to the NDIA’s adoption of an early resolution approach, the use of an independent disability expert who reviews individual cases and gives the agency recommendations is also being trialled.

The Independent External Review (IER) program is being monitored by an oversight committee led by Graeme Innes and comprising advocates from a range of stakeholder groups.

Shorten said a system that saw NDIS participants having to feel as though they were forced to “fight for a moderate support package” did not make any sense. In addition to undermining the objects of the scheme, he said, this mean-spirited approach was a waste of taxpayer money.

“These measures are part of the government’s approach that puts participants back at the centre of the NDIS, in this instance giving them greater control in the appeal process,” he said.

