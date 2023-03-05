Australia sends assistance for Vanuatu’s cyclone response

The government has confirmed a 12-person rapid assessment team has reached Port Vila, Vanuatu, in the wake of last week’s tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin. HMAS Canberra, with more than 600 ADF personnel, was also deployed to the islands nation on Sunday.

The rapid assessment group will travel on two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft to the cyclone-impacted nation. They will help Vanuatu with aerial damage assessments and a range of disaster, health, infrastructure, power and humanitarian assessment capabilities.

Last week, Australian defence minister Richard Marles, foreign minister Penny Wong, minister for international development and the Pacific Pat Conroy, and minister for emergency management Murray Watt said aid teams were working with partners from France and New Zealand to support Vanuatu’s official response.

Wong said the initial support package for Vanuatu’s cyclone response included shelters, water purification supplies and other essential items for impacted communities. Due to Australia’s close relationship with the Vanuatu government, she said, aid was able to be rendered quickly after the cyclones hit.

“We are providing rapid assistance to support those who have been affected by this disaster,” the foreign minister said.

“We are committed to working with the Govt and people of Vanuatu to support the recovery.”

The defence minister added that ADF assistance was part of a whole-of-government effort led by DFAT, with a range of health, infrastructure, power and humanitarian assessment capabilities to help with the disaster response.

“[We are] coordinating closely with the Pacific family to provide the best support possible to the Ni-Vanuatu people,” Marles said.

Category 4 Cyclone Kevin swept through Vanuatu’s islands with winds in excess of 230km/h on Friday. Cyclone Judy cut power and forced some evacuations last Wednesday.

Australia sent the C-17A Globemaster but has now also deployed more resources, in particular humanitarian supplies, at the request of the government of Vanuatu.

HMAS Canberra was deployed to Vanuatu from Sydney at the weekend. It boasts a 230-metre-long Landing Helicopter Dock with completed loading equipment, stores and personnel.

“HMAS Canberra has a significant capacity to provide ship-to-shore connections via its Landing Craft and three embarked Australian Army CH-47 helicopters, fresh water and has its own hospital facilities,” Marles said.

“The ADF personnel on board bring recent experience from other relief efforts in the region over the past two years and Defence is proud to support a member of the Pacific family.”

Senator Conroy said Australia would stand ready to help as part of its longstanding disaster preparedness and humanitarian assistance activities in Vanuatu and across the region.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Vanuatu at this difficult time. Australia stands with the Pacific family during this crisis — now and into the future,” Conroy said.

“The Pacific family can rely on Australia to work with them in times of crisis.”

